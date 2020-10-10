Editor:
Ed Colby’s letter of Oct. 9 claims Lauren Boebert’s agenda is vague. But a quick check of Lauren’s website (www.laurenforcolorado.com) spells it out. Some excerpts from Lauren’s “Contract With Colorado” on that site: support constitutional bills and reject unconstitutional ones; reduce the size and reach of the federal government; reduce regulation; support the right to life; resist attacks on personal freedoms; support energy production; resist additional taxation; advance school choice.
Mr. Colby claims Lauren has no affirmative agenda. He just can’t admit she has a clear and appealing one.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen