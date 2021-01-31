Editor:
I have spent a lot of time over the last decade trying to make a dent in climate change. I have served on boards and many committees. I’ve donated to campaigns. I have written dozens of letters and columns on environmental issues. I’ve taken many classes on sustainability at CMC. I read reports and articles on the environment all the time. I would use stronger language, but I am really ticked off.
Recently I’ve been talking to the sustainability people in other towns in Colorado. I have looked at their climate plans. The problem with climate plans, from ours to the Paris Climate Accords signed by some 200 countries is the same for all. Nobody is meeting them. Politicians learn in the first five minutes that they rarely get serious blame for what they don’t do but do get blamed when they do something people don’t like. They also know that they should do what the people with the most money want them to do. Doing what needs to be done to save us from climate change is going to cut into the wealth and income of a lot of powerful people, at all levels.
The standard climate plan is full of great sounding goals and lots of little incremental steps that might add up to something in a few decades. The only serious reductions in emissions are coming from the “greening” of our electricity as renewable energy is growing. That only happened because the cost of solar and wind has been dropping like a rock.
So, let’s have some straight talk. Big changes that will really cut emissions will need to be done by government laws. Gasoline and other carbon intense products and commodities must be taxed. Have to be. That will shift the whole market. No new buildings or large remodels can be allowed that use natural gas. The buildings must not add to our emissions. The carbon tax will apply to products that travel long distances. Like beef from New Zealand or strawberries from South America. Grow locally.
Local utility companies need to be nationalized. Yes, nationalized. Aspen and Glenwood have their own electric departments. They can be much more aggressive at improvements. Every decision doesn’t have to be approved by stockholders. Same with the gas suppliers. We need to end all heating by natural gas and replace it with electric heat pumps. Now.
We need government programs based on hard data that will get the huge changes we have to make. Plans need to be made, watched, and adjusted. Quickly. All of these existing so-called plans are several years old. That time is lost. You can’t make it up.
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale