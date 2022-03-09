Editor:
It’s remarkable that the climate emergency the city of Aspen declared to ban residential development and short-term rentals somehow doesn’t exist when it comes to the town's own subsidizing of hotels and fractional ownerships on the mountainside; or their approving of thousands of trees being cut down in wildlife habitat; or paying millions of dollars to a construction company to pour concrete, build new bus stops and prick new stop signs into the ground.
If they really thought there was a climate emergency, wouldn’t they put the brakes on a new airport terminal and ban private jets as well; and maybe turn the 50 million dollar palace they built for themselves in downtown Aspen into affordable housing or something?
"Emergency:" 140 million-dollar budget for little old city of Aspen, and 160 million-dollar budget for Pitkin County. Spend some more taxpayer money on multinational consulting firms, they'll light the money on fire and burn it straight into the atmosphere like a smoke signal.
Andrew Scott
Snowmass