Editor:
The Board of Directors of the Independence Pass Foundation would like to thank the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, CDOT, the Colorado State Patrol, and Pitkin County for their actions taken with respect to the increased traffic over Independence Pass due to the closure of I-70.
Notwithstanding some criticism to the contrary, the initial closure of Highway 82 over the Pass was appropriate, given the decision of numerous drivers of over 35-feet long vehicles to ignore the restrictions and access the pass from both east and west, with calamitous results. The subsequent decision to re-open the pass, with monitoring on both sides to turn such large vehicles around, was equally appropriate. Traffic has flowed smoothly since.
These decisions were difficult and controversial; however, we believe they were the right decisions to make at the time under the circumstances. They resulted in good management of the driving public and good stewardship of the pass, which is our focus.
Board of Directors
Independence Pass Foundation