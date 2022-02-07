Editor:
There are three methods for real property assessing and taxation in Colorado: market value (MV), replacement cost or on earned income (ideally cost cap rate, CPI adjusted). Every commercial renter in Aspen knows what triple net is and what it does to their bottom line because their property assessment rate is approximately four times residential rate. Large MV increases for commercial property are directly linked to real estate speculation, new construction/remodels, competitive rent markets and high overheads. The Aspen government has been promoting this speculative feedback loop for decades, contrary to their professed consternations because it’s very profitable and empowering.
Our carriage house office space, which a local interior design and consulting company rented from us, was trapped by large MV increases. Her triple net property tax far outpaced the published CPI (consumer price index) used to define adjusted rent. After a time, her property tax share was close to equaling her rent.
Consequently, our tenant asked me to try to abate her taxes with the Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners, where Mick Ireland was acting as the commissioner’s tax officer (2004). I asked the county commissioners if the commercial portion of our property could be taxed based on net income (rent) instead of MVs. Commissioner Patty Clapper said “she would like to, but she had to follow the state statutes.” I realized then that the so-called competent board was totally ignorant of the state’s most basic tax assessment laws. I capitalized on this embarrassment, referencing that Boulder County employed this type of taxation to preserve their small businesses. The board and Mick pocketed their WEVS (wealth, envy, victim syndrome) and adjudicated that time without bias. The following year the county dug in their greedy heels and told our tenant and me to take a hike.
Eventually she moved her business out, we sold out and Aspen has gradually lost most of the so-called community small businesses its elected public servants have adamantly maintained were so valuable and essential. The city’s present mix of businesses and large-scale developments seem to point to a systemic bias and clueless indifference by past and present commissioners regarding basic market forces and the travails that small business owners must hurtle for financial sustainability.
Little has changed in the past 18 years regarding the Aspen business model of unfettered acquisitions and development. We believe this allegory clearly highlights the comparative differences in qualifications and philosophical values between Boulder County officialdom and those of Pitkin County regarding small business viability. Conclusion, Pitkin County consistently fails the “marshmallow test.” Why?
Scott and Caroline McDonald
Aspen