Editor:
Thank you, Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, for your guest commentary about CMC’s mission in the Aspen Daily News on Jan. 17. Just last Saturday, I rode up the chairlift at Buttermilk with a part-time ski patroller who is also studying for a nursing degree at the Spring Valley Campus and working part-time at Aspen Valley Hospital. Her goal is to complete the nursing degree and get a full-time position in Aspen Valley Hospital’s emergency department.
She is the perfect example of why we need to support CMC in the Roaring Fork Valley — educating an impressive local person for a critical local job.
Debbie Overeynder
Aspen