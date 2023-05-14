Cable News Network got “had” by the Trump campaign last week when it failed to realize that the prime product of cable TV isn’t time, but programming.
CNN stubbed its toe, then stumbled into a well-crafted Trump set-up, airing an hourlong Town Hall political debate Monday night. The problem was, the debate had only one participant: Donald Trump on a monologue. CNN properly provided an anchor, Kaitlan Collins, but nobody else bothered to show up on stage.
The audience also was weirdly Trumpian. Trumpisms got all the cheers, and Trump even got to name-call, labeling Ms. Collins as “nasty” — which the audience, including Collins, loved.
But television is a sum of its expectations, and the run-up to the event suggested a stage ready for the opening Republican debate of the season.
Nobody but Trump showed up. Thin-ness among Republican challengers illustrated the waiting game many are playing to see who announces his or her candidacy, and how the game plays out.
CNN had blocked out the time for the “Town Hall,” but paid no attention to the programming itself. Had it done so, it would have seen a trap. The Trump side got all the free TV time, even if much was a rerun of his 2020 campaign.
The criticism descended on the new leadership at CNN, which in a shakedown recently had ousted longtime head Jeff Zucker on the flimsy excuse that Zucker was having an affair with another CNN employee — a yearslong pairing that was no news to anyone.
The new chief, Chris Licht, managed to stumble badly even if it wasn’t in the script. CNN was promoting a “Town Hall” (often a debate), but presented a monologue. It couldn’t have been a rookie mistake for Licht, the new boss who rode in to further the dominance of Discovery in the latest broadcast merger that will go where it goes.
Several weeks ago, Licht dropped a tell-tale clue. Television news was becoming too infested with “advocacy,” he said. The remark seemed aimed at Fox News, which did not know then that it was about settle a multibillion-dollar suit that accused it of so badly rigging its programming that it included a parade of drop-in fibs that hurt viewers and advertisers (one of which, Dominion, sued).
News programming is more than a sequence of stories filled by ad breaks. It is a menu that includes content as well as advertising. Editors don’t need to rewrite the scripts to understand in general what is being fed to audiences. “Programming” doesn’t involve the details. It often involves the general direction — the “color” of air time. In this case, it involved the mix — or lack — of debated political discussion as well as its cast.
Not all showtimes that spotlight Trump end up in his favor. Democrats had several moments with Trump during the 2020 race. Joe Biden, expected to get run over by Trump in the final debates, appeared to kick him aside instead.
The ultimate control over programming still rests with the network. There’s an antidote for candidates who manhandle their opponents by interrupting constantly and monopolizing airtime. First, post a little stoplight device that advises them (and the audience) how much time is left for each speaker.
Finally, there is a simple switch in the control room. You told everyone exactly how much time they’d get. When their time’s up, the switch is flipped off. But leave the video on in case they do flip you off. That’s just a good programming opportunity.