Editor:
As we take time to celebrate the Memorial Day holiday this Monday, we at the Western Slope Veterans Coalition hope you will consider taking time to remember the true meaning of this solemn day. When the barbecues and celebrations have passed, we encourage you to take a moment to appreciate all those men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation.
If you've ever had the opportunity to walk the hallowed ground of any of our military cemeteries, the one thing that stands out is who is laid to rest there. Every state and territory, every religion, every walk of life and every military campaign is represented as testimony to our nations' motto … e pluribus unum. Out of many, one.
At the coalition our mission is to provide support and resources that help improve the quality of life for service members, veterans and their families, with the goal to prevent suicide and other harmful behaviors by those who served. Since 2016, with the help and generosity of all of our friends in the region, we've been able to provide $178,000 in assistance through our emergency fund.
We will be commemorating the day with a series of events with our fellow veterans and their families. We hope that you'll take time to reflect on why we are able to enjoy the freedoms that we do. And, if the opportunity arises — at any time — be sure to thank a veteran.
John Pettit
Western Slope Veterans Coalition