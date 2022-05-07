I sat with Patrice Fuller of Carbondale Beer Works for an hour before I even asked a question. She regaled me with often hilarious, sometimes baffling (verbal drink orders with no tickets at a slammed sports bar, are you kidding me?) tales of her journey through restaurants over the years and how she came to own a brewery in a small mountain town. Part of the reason I love doing these pieces is for moments like this — everyone has a story of how they got there and most of them are fascinating.
I could go for a couple thousand words on everything she told me, but I’ll just hit you with some highlights. Patrice started in the industry at a Fat Tuesdays in Minnesota, followed by a brief stint in St. Thomas that lasted 21 days and two wrecked cars, before moving to Chicago. Let me tell you, the late-1990s bar scene in Chicago sounds tough. She was there for the last two Chicago Bulls’ runs, working sports bars by the United Center and living roughly 1,000 bar lives in a short amount of time.
After a long, long time circling ownership — “I came really close to opening a spot in Chicago in a defunct fireplace store that had caught on fire,” she said — Patrice found a small brewpub for sale in Colorado. Along with business partner-brewer Chachi Rodriguez — “Without Chachi it might not have happened” — she came to Carbondale to check out the business and the town. Well into their Carbondale tour, she recalls walking into Pour House and having some locals make room for them at the bar, a surprising move to someone coming from Chicago. She felt the strong feeling of community almost immediately.
After buying the business and moving to the valley during mud season, Patrice found her footing by implementing the work ethic and practices she learned while cutting her teeth in the city. Everyone said she was crazy for opening for lunch, for extending dinner hours, for setting a hard close time a lot later than other places in Carbondale. Luckily for us, she didn’t listen to the noise and stuck to her guns. Beer Works recently celebrated its six-year anniversary.
Beer Works hosts a number of different events, perhaps the most popular being their weekly Whiskey Thursdays. Patrice chooses two bottles from her deep (80-plus varieties) shelves, and offers $5 pours of some seriously delicious whiskey. They also host brewer-distiller dinners, which find Chef Pete Mullery consistently nailing food pairings for these much-anticipated gatherings, which will return after the busy summer season. A Gemini party is coming in June, and there will be the return of music trivia, live music and general shenanigans that happen every summer.
My face hurts from laughing for the past hour, and as I try not to crush my second pint of the infinitely crushable Truck Camper Kolsch, I figure it’s time to get to the questions people really care about:
Eliot Poirier: One karaoke song to nail with death on the line?
Patrice Fuller: Oh, I’m gonna die.
EP: More satisfying: catching something that is about to fall and break or decanting into the perfect-sized container?
PF: Catching something.
EP: Favorite spirit, favorite cocktail?
PF: Bourbon. Elmer T Lee is my white whale, but I’ll usually drink something from Marble or Woody Creek. I like a classic Manhattan with a cherry and a twist.
EP: Go-to hangover cure?
PF: Hard cider. Stem’s Off Dry Cider, in particular.
EP: Favorite song for closing the bar?
PF: It’s really all over the place. Whatever we are feeling that night. Sometimes it will be Dre and Eminem, sometimes Tool and Metallica.
EP: What is an annoying drinking or eating trend that you wish would stop?
PF: Truffle oil needs to go away.
EP: What is your favorite thing about Beer Works?
PF: My crew. You spend your best and worst days together. My staff is female heavy. I want to prove it can be done. These girls work hard and take a lot of s--t and I love them all.
EP: Most expensive thing you’ve ever eaten? Worth it?
PF: Dinner at The French Laundry. It was some of the best, most unpretentious service I’ve ever experienced. I ordered a $120 mac-and-cheese with shaved truffles, among other things, and it was worth every penny.
EP: What is the most annoying thing a guest can do?
PF: Plate stackers. I know they mean well and are just trying to help, but it usually just makes it harder.
EP: Who at Beer Works handles their hangover the best? The worst?
PF: I’m definitely the best at it. And I think Chef Pete probably handles it the worst (she calls him over and he confirms).
EP: What would you tell first-timers coming into Beer Works?
PF: We run a scratch kitchen; all of our beer is made here. Beer Works is Carbondale’s living room: I want people to feel comfortable and make fast friends.
EP: Where do you go for offseason? (I asked this question mostly as a joke, knowing full well that Patrice is old-school, often working six days a week, and that Beer Works rarely closes and does not have the typical shoulder-season breaks many restaurant workers enjoy.)
PF: Palisade on a Sunday if I’m lucky.
EP: Any advice for aspiring bartenders?
PF: It’s a hard business but it’s worth it. It’s a great opportunity to expose yourself to a lot of people and learn a lot of different skills, and it’s a really cool community. But man, it will kick your ass.
EP: Best burger in the valley?
PF: You know I’m gonna say mine. But Silo has a good one.
EP: Most ridiculous thing you’ve overheard at the bar?
PF: People say a lot of dumb things. … Once I was bussing a table and one of the guys asked if I worked there. Like, no I just randomly bus tables at restaurants.
EP: Sneaky good spot in the valley that people might not know about?
PF: I love Homestead’s patio at RVR. The view is amazing.
EP: What do you want to see people drink more of?
PF: Local stuff, small-batch stuff. Try something new.
EP: Death-row meal?
PF: Grilled shrimp tacos with slaw, chipotle mayo, and a bit of spicy green salsa.
EP: How do you decompress after a busy night of service?
PF: Hanging at the bar with my crew and whatever friends happen to stick around. Sometimes we will rehash the night, come up with a crazy idea, argue about Jolly Ranchers. Sometimes we just sit and enjoy the calm.