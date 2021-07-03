Editor’s note: Welcome to “First Saturday,” a monthly section starting as a humble page to help readers lean into weekend vibes. Our July debut features the “Local Love” series, which profiles entrepreneurs and leaders in the valley, as well as “Cocktail Corner,” a beverage column serving up libation inspiration.
What follows is 100% historically accurate — only the dates, names and many of the details have been changed.
The year is 1763. Ben Franklin is sitting on his front porch drinking a snifter of brandy.
“Darn, this really tastes awful,” he said to no one in particular.
It was nothing like those fine brandies from his time in France. He grimaced as he took another sip, and watched with envy as one of his children chugged a glass of ice cold milk. Then, much like the thing with the kite and the lightning, inspiration struck and clarified milk punch was born.
Is clarified milk punch the hot boy drink of this summer? Unless it’s 98 degrees and you’re wearing a beanie around the River North Arts District, probably not. But it should be.
What is it then, other than a beverage that could probably do with a new name and some rebranding? The process of milk washing has been around since the 17th century. It regained some popularity at the turn of the 21st century, thanks mostly to the beverage wizards at Death & Co.
Mixing spirit with citrus and adding that mixture to milk causes curdling — if you’re thinking about that cement mixer someone bought you as a joke at the bar that one time, you’re not far off. The milk curds act as a filtration system, and after straining through a coffee filter or cheesecloth, you are left with a crystal clear liquid that is devoid of many harsh flavors (and colors, for better or worse).
Allow me to get really nerdy here — I promise it won’t last long, just like all those COVID pet adoptions. Polyphenols are astringent chemicals produced by plants as defense mechanisms (think grape skins, cranberry, oak wood, etc.). Milk proteins, casein particularly, bind well with these chemicals, so they can be easily removed. The casein is also displaced during filtration, but the whey proteins remain. The result is a silky liquid with smooth, round flavors and fantastic foaming power. It can be a shortcut to a towering Ramos gin fizz or a foamy layer atop an espresso martini that lasts the duration of the cocktail.
So, why would you bother with this process when margaritas are delicious as is? Well, unless you have a professional bar setup at home, clarified milk punch is a great way to batch an entire cocktail, like a margarita, for large parties (remember those?). It creates a shelf-stable liquid that can simply be poured over ice and served. Also, it looks really cool, and I promise you will not get tired of explaining what it is.
Basically anything can be clarified. Take your favorite cocktail recipe, do a little math, dump that mixture into some milk, wait a few minutes and begin straining. The initial run will be cloudy as the milk curds settle, so wait until it begins to drip clear, then add the cloudy mixture back into the batch. It is a fairly long process, but it is passive. This is something you could have going on in the background, slowly adding the mixture to the filtration set-up as you go about your day.
Looking for more concrete instructions? Much like a recipe you found on Google and had to scroll through someone’s grandmother’s life story before you actually make it to the instructions, here, at last, is a basic formula for milk washing:
1 liter of liquor, 40 milliliters of citrus, 250 milliliters of whole milk.
Combine the liquor and the citrus, then pour that into the milk. Definitely do not do this in the opposite order! Adding the milk to the liquor can cause instant curdling — you want a slower process so the casein has time to bind properly.
Don’t be afraid to experiment with ratios and get weird. Although milk washing black-tea-infused vodka to use in a boozy Arnold Palmer is genius (thanks Dave Arnold!), get out of your comfort zone and milk wash something radical: a bloody mary, vodka and chicken soup ... gin and clam chowder? The sky’s the limit. Just make sure you share some with me.
What I’m drinking this week: river water. It’s hot, y’all.