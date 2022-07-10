Editor:
Recreational wolf hunting must never happen. Wolves are intelligent, social animals. Pack structures, prey and territorialism combine to regulate wild wolf populations. Science indicates that there is no need to “cull” or keep a population “in check.” Hunting wolves is trophy hunting and only done as a blood sport.
Colorado has an opportunity to get wolf restoration right. While our neighbors in the Northern Rockies have failed and are now engaged in a full-on war on wolves, Coloradans have the spirit and leadership to #COexist with native carnivores.
Both Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have a responsibility to do right by wolves, do right by Coloradans and get paws on the ground by 2023.
Colorado’s wolf plan must restore wolves throughout suitable, historical habitat in western Colorado in order to bring about the desired ecological benefit, fulfill the spirit of “Proposition 114” and track with the best-available science. A half-hearted, superficial effort that sees only token wolf populations will fail Colorado and wolves.
Conflict avoidance must be proactive. Wolves are native to Colorado and are highly-adapted carnivores. They are naturally inclined to feed on deer, elk and other native wildlife. But when non-native unprotected livestock are on the landscape, they represent easy feeding opportunities for wolves. State officials and livestock owners must do their part by taking robust and proactive conflict-avoidance measures.
Diane Kastel
Wheaton, Ill.