I am a working mother and send my young two sons to school in Pitkin County. My husband and I are “triple” vaccinated, got our 6-year-old vaccinated, mask our children for 8-plus hours a day, complete daily health checks, and keep them home and test them for COVID if they have any symptoms. But what’s the purpose of doing any of this if our children are subject to quarantine (missing school and parents missing work) when only one child in their class tests positive for COVID? These guidelines aren’t based on any actual evidence, data,or logic (if they are, Pitkin County has failed to communicate that) and give zero consideration to the collateral consequences they have on our children’s education and socialization, as well as on working families’ livelihoods.
A quarantine should be an absolute last resort. Blanket over-inclusive regulations like Pitkin County’s cause people to lose faith and become distrustful of their government institutions, and they won’t take future regulations seriously as a result. Parents need to be able to work, children need to be able to learn and teachers need to be able to teach. It is not the fear of getting sick from COVID that causes anxiety — it is Pitkin County’s never-ending, inconsistent and illogical regulations. We are afraid of the harm our children have, and continue to, suffer as a result of missed school and missed socialization. I urge you to restore some credibility by implementing more reasonable, narrowly-tailored quarantine guidelines in our schools.
Andrea Bryan
Carbondale