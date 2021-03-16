Editor:
The process of selecting members for the two Colorado redistricting commissions (Congressional and Legislative) just became undemocratic and full of partisan politics.
The Legislative Council and a nonpartisan committee has allowed the majority Democratic Party and the minority Republican Party to submit secret lists of people from their parties to be selected to these nonpartisan redistricting commissions. I received an email confirming this development yesterday. Based on this development, as a leader of the Unaffiliated/Independent voters in Colorado, I requested that my name and other Independents be placed on a selection list as well. My request to do this was flatly denied. At least my short list would have been public. Retired Supreme Court justices make the selections to the two commissions which consist of two Democrats, two Republicans and two Independents. The final selections to the two commissions is scheduled for March 16-17.
So basically, the Democratic and Republican Parties are allowed to rig this process with their crony buddies on a secret list provided to the judges. It appears that two 2018 citizens initiatives, Y and Z, will be altered in favor of the two-party system. Colorado citizens, beware that the two parties will continue their gerrymandering and rigging the election system will continue. The Y and Z initiatives will be destroyed by the two ruling parties in Colorado. This is the perfect example of the Democratic and Republican Parties rigging our election system at the state and national levels.
On behalf of the citizens of Colorado, we, the Independent voters of Colorado, demand democracy and transparency.
Randy Fricke
Co-Chair
National Election Reform Committee
Co-Founder
Western Colorado Independent Voters
New Castle