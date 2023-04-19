There’s an old saying in politics,” Never let a crisis go to waste.” Today, in the Roaring Fork Valley and more broadly across all of Colorado, we face a housing crisis.
It’s real. The economic disruption of COVID-19, the growing popularity of Colorado as the “third coast” with its mountains and streams as opposed to oceans and sand, make it a more and more popular place for in-migration, particularly when combined with the fact that more and more people can work remotely. What could possibly be better than to work from home, 20 minutes from your town’s mountain bike trail system?
Community serving workers are getting squeezed out of resort communities like Aspen and Snowmass Village, no question. Misty-eyed reminiscence about how great things were here in the 1970s won’t fix it. To fix it will require addressing our local and regional priorities around what constitutes a 21st century Colorado mountain resort and community. But unfortunately, it looks like the Colorado legislature, or at least elements of it, are trying to define what that means on our behalf before we even have the chance.
State-level politicians are determined to exploit this crisis. In Senate Bill 213, they have their initial instrument of exploitation. For me, it rings an ominous historical bell.
Sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Dominik Moreno and State Reps. Iman Jodeh and Steven Woodrow — urban-centric elected officials, all — the bill proposes a fundamental shift away from local zoning and development control over residential housing toward a set of requirements imposed at the state level to improve access to affordable housing for Colorado’s increasingly displaced worker population.
Sounds good, right? Not so fast.
SB213 requires the state Department of Local Affairs to compose a housing-needs assessment every five years. In other words, if SB213 becomes law, the state will determine what our housing needs are, rather than our locally elected officials. The bill then establishes a reporting structure requiring rural resort job center municipalities (think Aspen and Snowmass Village) and urban municipalities to submit housing-needs plans to DOLA’s director every five years. Per SB213’s summary, these plans are required to follow state-imposed guidelines in meeting “the needs it was assigned in the local housing-needs assessment” imposed by DOLA via the aforementioned new, centrally planned housing-needs assessment.
You read that correctly: The state legislature proposes that its state government bureaucracy is best equipped and positioned to assign, direct and control housing development requirements to the state’s municipalities, through “strategic growth objectives” determined by DOLA rather than local governments themselves. The third page of the bill’s text states in part:
“A county or municipality within a rural resort region shall participate in a regional housing-needs planning process. This process must encourage participating counties and municipalities to identify strategies that, either individually or through intergovernmental agreements, address housing needs assigned to them (emphasis added).”
When I hear state legislative language imposing land development requirements on municipalities with words like “assigned,” “shall” and “must,” words describing the imposition of top-down policy rather than collaboration on the problem-solving process, every sphincter muscle in my body tightens.
I first learned about top-down, five-year governmental plans for statewide economic development in high school history class. The first architect of such plans was a gentleman by the name of Joseph Stalin, who back in the 1930s used the force of his control over the totalitarian Soviet state to convert its mostly rural, agrarian economy to an industrial powerhouse. Remaking the Soviet Union in his steely image was good for him. Ironically, Soviet industrialization also was good for us in the short run. The Soviet Union’s industrial buildup gave it the capacity to absorb Hitler’s blitzkrieg and occupy more than half of his forces on a second World War II European front, quite possibly sealing his defeat.
But in the long run, Soviet central economic planning led to a stifling environment of human tragedy that included the Ukrainian famine of the 1930s. Ultimately, it required unsustainable top-down oversight due to the system’s inefficiency and corruption, and it collapsed.
I would be overstepping to assign Stalin’s intent to the architects of SB213. I have no evidence they mean to harm resort communities like Aspen and Snowmass Village with their proposed top-down control and direction for municipal housing development, never mind that Aspen’s leaders understand more about workforce affordable housing than any of them will ever know. But the bill is just so wrong at so many levels it’s hard to know where to start. Still, let me try.
First, there’s its state-sponsored development supporting corporatism. Then there’s its breathtaking transfer of key elements of zoning authority from local to state government control. Third, and perhaps most chillingly, there’s its dramatic departure from Colorado’s Constitutional principle of home rule governmental control — a principle that reflects the value of local solutions to local policy issues, no matter how challenging, no matter the crisis to be exploited.
SB213 must be defeated. I’m not normally one for government policy litmus tests, but any resort-community senator or representative who supports it should be voted out of office at the next opportunity, because by supporting SB213 they are demonstrating support for the state government bureaucracy’s priorities over those of their constituents. That’s how bad this bill is.
But hey, Joseph Stalin would have loved it…
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com.