Editor:
Smoking news from Boulder, Colorado about a Circle K clerk refusing to accept a woman’s Puerto Rico ID to buy cigarettes. The clerk wasn’t educated that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory. It would have been divine if the southeastern, Alabama cigarette vendors would have denied my father, a WWII veteran, cigarette purchases as his smoking addiction rendered me fatherless at age 11 on Jan. 13, 1964. Let’s hope this Puerto Rican smoker gets “educated” on the deadly harm of the “universal,” non-discriminating Tobacco Road.
Mike Sawyer
Denver