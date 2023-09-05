Editor:
Reading Mel Blumenthal’s recent opinion piece (Where’s my tax relief?” Aug. 27, Aspen Daily News), I was struck by what a cornucopia of misinformation and mischaracterizations it was. I do not for a moment think I can impact Mel’s view; however, I do think it is important to set out the facts for the readers. Before proceeding, in the interest of full disclosure I am a member of the Part Time Residents Advisory Board in the town of Snowmass Village.
First, while I admit that I vigorously appealed the valuation of our home, it is important to recognize that the methodology used by local assessors across the state was mandated by the state of Colorado in an attempt to solve the choking of funding resulting from various tax limitations laws passed years ago.
Without some mechanism to adjust for the statutorily capped tax rates such vital services as police, fire, schools and roads would not have adequate funding. Given the size of the “windfall” Snowmass Village will receive, if the town council were to return most of the “windfall” to residents (full-time and part-time) it would be approximately $25 per month per property owner. This is in part due to the fact that property taxes make up less than 10% of our annual budget — sales taxes make up the bulk of Snowmass Village revenue.
Second, it is important to recognize the difference between a temporary mill rate reduction and a system of rebates: a mill rate reduction reduces the tax rate for commercial properties as well as residential properties, while rebates may be focused on the residential properties.
Third, Mel suggests the town council is “likely salivating at thoughts of windfall revenue” and the “ability to shower favors on those who keep them employed.” Snowmass Village is a small town and members of town council are friends and neighbors with many of us, part-timers as well as full-timers.
My experience with town council is that they are good and decent people trying to do the right thing for our community; that does not mean that we always agree. From time to time I might question their decisions but I never question their motives. Those on council who favor giving greater relief to full-time residents have an honest concern about the well-being of locals struggling to live and raise a family in one of the most expensive zip codes in America.
Town council is neither salivating at the thought of windfall revenue nor planning on showering favors on those who keep them employed. Similarly my experience with the town staff — Town Manager Clint Kinney and his team — has always been respectful and informative. Not that we always agree but we always understand each other.
Fourth, as a member of the PTRAB, we serve as a conduit for communications between part-time residents and town council. While Mel asserts that PTRAB is a PR arm of the village hosting cocktail parties, he is incorrect. It is true that twice a year we host events where part-time residents and members of the town council have an opportunity to get to know each other and have a dialogue; at these events we also share important information such as planned improvements on the ski mountain, renovation of the rodeo grounds, improvements to the recreation center and major projects, such as Brush Creek roadwork.
To suggest that we do not advocate for the part-time residents is simply incorrect. This year we expressed our strong disagreement with the scale of the planned transit center which town council ultimately voted against.
Facing the current issue of tax relief, rather than following what appears to be Mel’s approach of “ready, fire, aim,” PRABT has studied the issues, met with members of town council and crafted and delivered to town council a unanimous resolution calling for equal tax treatment and relief for all residents — part-time and full-time. While Mel may pride himself on being the “council’s biggest pain in the butt,” the current PTRAB subscribes to Justice Ginsberg’s philosophy of ”disagreeing without being disagreeable.”
John Orton
Snowmass Village