Editor:
Mick Ireland’s role seems to be that of pot stirrer. It’s his raison d’etre, his cause celebre. He seemingly believes it’s his right, duty even, to regularly agitate his followers, keeping them angry and resentful toward “the others,” boogeymen (and women) in the form of wealthy travelers and tourists, second-home owners, developers, anyone who’s, to the eye, not like him and thus must be bad and deserve derision, blaming, shaming and doxxing. His intention appears obvious — to perpetuate feelings of class division, a subjective social construct.
Although Mick acts like he’s a modern-day Woodward and Bernstein, in reality, he isn’t a professional journalist. He’s an opinion columnist perpetually stuck in the winter of his own discontent, more akin to Macbeth’s witches, constantly stirring their cauldron, “Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble,” than Robert Redford in “Three Days of the Condor.”
Is this the way we want to go? Do we choose blind hatred, suspicion and selective storytelling as the best path forward? A space where we judge and despise people based simply on our preconceived notions of what they have and who they are — their worth to society? Seems to me we’ve been down this road before and it’s dangerous. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, in the immortal words of Dr. Maya Angelou, “We are more alike, than unalike.” Besides, aren’t election conspiracy theories the Republicans’ domain?
Tiffany Smith
Aspen