Today is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Half a century ago on this date, the first Earth Day events were held. The brainchild of then junior Senator from Wisconsin Gaylord Nelson, among others, Earth Day is not just a day of course, it’s an entire movement dedicated to prioritizing the environmental health of the planet. Its website defines itself as being “widely recognized as the largest secular observance in the world.”
It’s an interesting turn of the phrase that is at once inclusive and exclusive. Its inclusive because it doesn’t require membership in a belief system in order to understand, appreciate and participate in its goal (although if you were to ask me, I’d tell you that might help). It’s exclusive because they’re right. To my knowledge it’s the only such event of its kind and size that has lasted so long without a deity as its central focus. Unless you consider Mother Nature a deity, and I don’t.
Don’t get me wrong. Nature, this Earth, is worth protecting from the scourge of humanity’s economic externalities — otherwise known as pollution — and there is something in that goal for everyone, no matter your belief system. Here in the Roaring Fork Valley we take our environmentalism seriously due to our pristine and fragile surroundings, But, while it is a tiresome platitude, it’s also true. We all live on this one planet, and there’s no place else to go.
Perhaps you adhere to the idea that Adam and Eve were real people and the earth was created 8,000 years ago. Or perhaps you have concluded that the Big Bang started it all 13.8 billion years ago, in what Harvard- and Cambridge-educated biochemist and parapsychology researcher Rupert Sheldrake once infamously referred to as science’s “…Just give us one miracle and we’ll explain the rest…” theory of creation, I mean evolution.
Perhaps you are dangerous enough to think that creation and evolution are competing views of how life started. Or perhaps you are really dangerous and think your belief system is a litmus test for inclusion in the conversation about the ultimately unknowable question of where we all came from in the first place (and why).
In any case, if we can all just please set that stuff aside for a moment and look at what we have been doing to this planet literally since we became human, however that happened. The damage caused by our weapons, our chemicals, our industrial inventions and our garbage, continues to accelerate across the arc of human history. We have so filled freshwater rivers with combustibles that they have literally caught on fire. We have created a floating island of mostly plastic garbage twice the size of Texas in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, for criminy sake. No matter what you believe, there is something here for you to support.
It is the single biggest problem with free-market economics. Our historically proven inability to account for the environmental damage done by our systems of production and consumption. The same problem exists in command economies as well; it is just not their biggest problem. When you’re a communist regime spending half of your time, effort and money controlling your own people — and killing or incarcerating them if they step out of line — environmental externalities tend to slip down the priority list a bit.
The waste generated by our economic activity is, most often, “externalized”: that is, not accounted for in the equation of supply and demand that determines the price we pay for a product or a service. Government taxation and regulation theoretically plug this gap, and government policy and spending has made strides in addressing environmental issues over the years, but it hasn’t been enough. The irony remains that with the proper incentives in place, mostly free-market economic systems, like ours, are by far the most adaptable and capable systems for addressing pollution. But it still takes elected leaders with courage to put those incentives in place, and political courage is in short supply these days.
If you happen to be one of those leaders lacking the requisite courage, you might think Mother Nature is a bitch anyway. Her floods, and droughts, earthquakes and tidal waves, hurricanes and forest fires all make life hard enough as it is. What difference honestly does a little human-generated pollution matter?
Well, the difference is not small. Mark my words, the “COVID-19 as Mother Nature’s revenge” theories will begin popping up shortly. After only a few short weeks of economic shutdown, the planet is showing how it heals itself when humans are on economic hiatus. For the first time in decades, Venice’s canals have clear water, the Himalayas can be seen from parts of India heretofore obscured by smog and the Los Angeles skyline is clear as a bell.
All of that, according to Facebook — take it with a grain of salt.
Yes, Mother Nature is a bitch, but we are a good reason for her to be cranky. So, perhaps, the coincidence of Earth Day’s golden anniversary with the worldwide coronavirus economic shutdown and reset provides each of us with an opportunity at a personal environmental reset. What if we all decided as part of the upcoming economic reopening to take one environmentally harmful thing we do and stop doing it? Like using artificial soap, or choosing plastic over, literally anything else? Or start doing one environmentally beneficial thing, like composting? Multiplied by 7.8 billion people, it’s bound to have a positive impact.
It’s just a thought. Happy 50th Earth Day!