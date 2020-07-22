The world is changing, and the art market is not immune to these drastic transformations. If something characterized this specific market segment — aside from the astonishingly higher and higher prices reached at auction each year — it was the social buzz created around the scene that defines contemporary art. Bottomless champagne glasses and elbow-rubbing with the stars was a main ingredient of the fancy art-world cocktail.
After the global pandemic-related shutdown, all of the event-driven aspects of art had to transform and adjust to the digital isolated era. With every single art fair around the globe getting canceled or postponed indefinitely, online sales and the digital realm have become the most predominant attempt to avoid a rapid sink. Virtual viewing rooms flooded every collector’s inbox for the last four months, competing for their attention in the now ever-growing online art marketplace.
Art Aspen, our local mini-version of a contemporary art fair, turned 10 last July. In retrospect, it was the end of an era. Just before COVID-19 exploded amid The Armory Show — foreseeably the last memorable in-person edition of an art event in New York — Intersect Art and Design took over not only Art Aspen, but also Art Palm Springs and SOFA Chicago, and was rebranded as Intersect Art and Design.
In the words of Intersect’s managing director, Rebecca Hoffman, “Assuming direction of three fairs to rebrand, reinvigorate and upgrade is an exciting challenge. However, during these times, recreating citywide cultural events from afar and virtually has been an uphill battle — connecting to the local community and virtual networking has been an ongoing learning experience over these past five months.”
Hoffman, who has been the director of Outsider Art Fair for seven years, added: “I feel that the support from our nonprofit and cultural partners and our galleries, locally, nationally, and internationally, has shown that one can create something dynamically unique and reinvigorated even from afar.”
Intersect Aspen, the online-only art fair, will host a live exhibition today through Sunday featuring 110 galleries from 28 countries including Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Iceland and Morocco. The site IntersectAspen.com will have live virtual rooms for the duration of the fair, and collectors will experience it also on Artsy.net until Aug. 22, discovering artists, saving favorite works, viewing pieces on their home walls through Artsy’s AR mobile tool and directly purchasing work from galleries.
Regarding the global aspect of the local fair, Hoffman said: “I’ve always believed that the world is a small place and our Intersect Aspen exhibitor list is the true embodiment of that: local, regional, national, and international with galleries spanning the globe from Aspen and Denver; to New York and Los Angeles; to Paris, Berlin, and London; to Accra, Marrakesh and Jeddah; to Cebu, and onward. It’s an opportunity for connectivity, connection and the breaking down of cultural barriers during these times.”
As part of Intersect Aspen, the segment One Thing honors local and regional cultural and nonprofit partners with special dedicated programming and a daily silent auction. These organizations include Aspen Film, The Art Base, Carbondale Arts, The Center for African American Health and Valley Settlement.
The structure of One Thing honors an institution per day, from today through Sunday, not only through their silent auction proceeds but also through videos, interviews and live concerts. An additional highlight for Friday is a special project auction partner, Paula Crown, who is donating a small version of the “Jokester,” previously on view at the base of Ajax Mountain, following Crown’s activism efforts toward climate change and environmental rights. To get more details about One Thing and find out how to get involved and collaborate, visit art-aspen.com/one-thing.
A common thread of previous editions of the fair at times when it was hosted at the Aspen Ice Garden was the lack of representation of Aspen galleries. Intersect Aspen managed to regain interest from local players such as Skye Gallery, Galerie Maximillian, Harvey Preston Gallery, Casterline-Goodman Gallery, Marianne Boesky Gallery, ChaCha Gallery and Ann Korologos Gallery.
“Well, since things have changed, most of my clients are looking at the work that I represent online, so online activity is the future of the gallery market,” said Sam Harvey, owner and director of Harvey Preston Gallery, the only space in town representing almost exclusively contemporary ceramics, historically known for showcasing a blend of local and foreign talents.
Amid the Colorado-based artists who are showing works at the fair are Jody Guralnick and sculptor Ajax Axe (soon to be on display at pop-up Gonzo Gallery), represented by Skye Gallery; painter Tania Dibbs in conjunction with ETHER Arts Project; sculptor Amanda Ramsay along with Harvey Preston Gallery; artist Jasmine Little with Marianne Boesky and painter Samuel Prudden under ChaCha Gallery’s representation. The latter will host a socially distant artist reception on Saturday at 5 p.m. at ChaCha’s headquarters on the Hyman Avenue pedestrian mall.
Critic and curator Paul Laster has created the segment “Five Artists, Five Mediums, Five Days — A Curated Selection for One Thing,” an online exhibition contained within the art fair programming featuring drawing, painting, sculpture, photography and film/video, accompanied by a series of online talks with three artists who have made an impact on the Aspen art community.
These are Fred Tomaselli, Sanford Biggers and Kelly Akashi, all of whom have had exhibitions at the Aspen Art Museum, including the most recent public art display at AAM by Akashi, “Cultivator.” In Laster’s words: “Art helps shape the beliefs of the community. The broader the brushstroke, the more embracing we become.”
Indeed, this event is the living proof that together we stand, divided we fall. In turbulent times where borders become rigid and isolation seems to be the norm, art is here to remind us of our core unity as human beings through the power of self-expression and cooperation. After all, we are One Thing.
Visit art-aspen.com for more information about this week’s Intersect Aspen virtual event.