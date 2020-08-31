Here we are again, wondering what it is going to take to stop the shooting of black men for reasons more rooted in fear than their behavior. The latest shooting in Kenosha is all too familiar. Police, confrontation, accusation and seven bullets in the back for Jacob Blake.
Already, the right wing echo chamber is warming up the usual tropes invoking a Karmic fantasy: he deserved it, like a rape victim deserves it for dressing too provocatively. He had an arrest record, was an alleged domestic offender, someone said he might be a pedophile, he resisted arrest, somebody thought he had a gun or a knife. So the trial and execution proceeded without delay. Again.
Racism and the fear that drives it is a worldwide historic and current way of life. China interning Muslims, black on black slave trade, the revival of the Nazis in Germany, the “Jew will not replace us” chants. Socialist states, Democracies, Republics, oligarchies, all infected.
That racism is universal is not an excuse but a cause for inquiry. At least here in America, there is a growing awareness that might, just might someday result in change.
We are a long way from a cure or even a vaccine for this infection. We live in a world where the “you peoples” are considered evil and ugly and the “us people” are the good and beautiful.
They are too dark skinned or too light, have round eyes or slanted, stocky or skinny, big nosed or pug, burdened with physical “defects” that we are taught to believe are predictors of inferiority and menace.
The teaching begins early in a swipe left, swipe right world that sorts us into good and bad piles for the rest of our lives. As children, our teachers are prone to classify us by personal attractiveness rather than ability. Studies 50 years ago and since showed that associating a “cute” picture to a student’s work helped and a “homely” picture hurt in grading assigned to identical essays.
“But there’s other evidence that it’s all about the looks,” a 2013 study says in summary --healthland.time.com/2013/12/10/teachers-give-better-grades-to-more-attractive-students-study/
And it doesn’t end in grade school: Wages and other measures of success are higher for both men and women if they are rated as attractive and lower for the less good looking.
The dating world is, of course, the ultimate arena for this prejudice. Who among us doesn’t recognize the caste system of physical attraction either saying or been told, “She’s out of your league, dude,” or “He’s way too good for her,” etc., etc.
Needless to say, these swipes right and left are made without any information beyond a photo, a video or visual scan. The age and accuracy of a typical dating site photo is often of a decade or two younger and even a photoshopped representation of its presenter.
Beauty being in the eyes of the beholder, the standards differ by geography. What might be regarded as a “white devil” in one place is an enamalized and surgically enhanced icon at a political convention.
One culture’s grossly obese is the subject of another’s most cherished image. It has been said, a woman can never be too rich or too thin but that woman would probably not have gotten a call to model for Paul Rubens when being plump was an indicator of financial means.
It seems the same everywhere: eyes are too round or too slanted, features insufficiently symmetrical, bodies too short or tall, hair too straight or too curly. People are brought up to accept the superiority of idealized features and colors, the lesson reinforced through rewards by teachers and parents and overlain with constant inculcation of the standards by media, entertainment and advertising.
Even the putatively professional and objective reportage we see online, cable and networks is presented with few exceptions by journalists drawn from the good looking caste. When was last time you saw someone dispensing the news who was not drawn from the upper caste of the physically attractive?
I am not sure that racism is a subset of the attractiveness caste system or the other way around. Most of the European fairy tales and children’s stories have roots in the tradition that invariably classifies the ogres, the evil ones as old and or ugly in contrast with the prince, knight or princess. You learn to accept from the opening frame that the bad guys can be identified by their physical appearance.
Scratch a practicing racist and you’ll find fear of interbreeding and resultant dilution of the master race (however it appears within a culture) at the core of their fear. Going back to “Othello” (1604) and forward through “West Side Story” (1957) and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967), the outcome of mixed race relationships was, until recently, depicted as inevitably tragic because the “ugly” should not mix with the “beautiful.”
Blacks got the right to vote before everyone got the right to intermarry and, to this day, the American right, the Boogaloo Boise and militias fear a takeover by ugly others displacing their top slot. Hence, the border wall, the limits on immigration, the presumption of guilt for the Central Park Five, George Floyd and Jacob Blake.
All of this won’t be reversed on Nov. 3. That’s where we begin to change, not end the process.