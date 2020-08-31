Pitkin County commissioners soon will decide about dramatic, far-reaching, long-lasting changes to the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport and therefore to the future of our community. Yet, there should be no rush.
Uncertainties about aviation and the airport have ballooned while options are rapidly expanding. Important data are missing. Key questions have been neither asked nor answered. Fundamental assumptions underlying the ASE Vision exercise — the supposedly rapid retirement of current airline fleets, the claimed lack of alternative airplanes and the county’s alleged inability to control which planes may land if proposed airport changes enable bigger ones — all seem incorrect.
I therefore write as a private citizen to share my grave personal misgivings about the airport redesign choices that the commissioners are now weighing for a decision in September. On Aug. 17, I filed a written comment that as of Sunday, hadn’t been posted at pitkincounty.com/164/Airport (apparently along with others over many months). Hoping the newspapers will publish it, I’ll update it here with some important new information.
1. The COVID-19 pandemic’s near-collapse of commercial aviation has shredded prior growth assumptions. The industry expects air travel will take years to recover, if ever, putting Aspen at serious risk of building too much, too soon, and no longer fit for purpose. This cataclysm alone should put major decisions on hold until aviation’s future contours emerge from the rubble.
2. The current Canadair Regional Jet (CRJ-700) fleet that Skywest flies for all Aspen airlines is not about to retire as perennially claimed since 2013. Its North American deliveries were in 2001-11. In 2013, our commissioners weretold over half the fleet would retire by 2021, but on March 31, 2019 (the latest report), 290 of the 330 delivered CRJ-700s were still in service. The ASE Vision Technical Working Group now estimates retirements in 2030 to 2035 for many carriers’ CRJ-700s, but airlines will keep flying it as long as they need to. (Age is far from the most important driver of airlines’ complex fleet choices. The 767 has been flying since 1982, 747s flew for 47 years and some B-52s are slated to retire in 2040 at the age of nearly 90.)
The CRJ-700 nicely fits and can serve Aspen’s very specific needs well into the 2030s, especially with the likely post-pandemic shift from hub-and-spoke toward point-to-point routes (already an emergent trend). Rumors of its death are premature. The CRJ series is “the world’s most successful regional aircraft family,” with over 1,900 serving 120-plus operators in 90 countries, and one taking off or landing every five seconds. It made 20% of all 2015 North American jet departures, with the 60- to 100-seat global market in 2018 to 2037 projected (pre-pandemic) to total about 5,500 airplanes.
The CRJ-700’s last global deliveries are scheduled this year. Confirming their expected longevity, United Express just converted 20 CRJ-700s averaging 15 years old to 50-seat CRJ-550s for scope-clauseflexibility and an Aspen-style customerexperience. To be sure, in an Aug. 26 Aspen Daily News article, the county’s liaison to the airlines linked the CRJ-700’s dwindling (though still undecided) role in Delta Air Lines’ fleet to Delta’s temporary suspension of winter service to Aspen, Hayden, and Montrose. A simpler explanation is that Delta lost $5.7 billion in the second quarter of 2020 on sales 88% below a year earlier, and plans at most 25% of the third-quarter 2020 capacity it had a year earlier, so it’s more focused on survival than on serving minor, peripheral, pandemic-disrupted routes. That’s an industrywide pattern: American, for example, just suspended 15 U.S. rural markets as CARES Act funding expires. Of course, the more transparent and expertly informed the county’s dialogue with its airline partners becomes, the better we’ll understand each other’s hopes, fears, needs, wishes, intentions and opportunities.
The Technical Working Group described — but the main Vision Report omitted — an additional Aspen-qualified airplane: the Class III, 68- to 90-seat Dash-8 Q400. The TWG’s analysis of a 76-seat version (six more than the CRJ-700) found this agile turboprop would be less sensitive to hot days than the CRJ-700 and quieter by two of three metrics, and it tied for top operational ranking despite a shorter nominal range (1,100 vs. 1,400 nm). And it’s still in production: Two years ago, 508 were in airline service (including 47 with Horizon in the Pacific Northwest), with 56 on order. Many old-timers fondly recall its predecessor Dash-7’s capability in marginal weather unflyable by jets. I for one care less if my Denver, California or Texas nonstop is in a modern turboprop, nearly as quiet and fast as a jet, than if it can get me home safely in Aspen-roulette weather. It’s unclear why this good airplane wasn’t considered further: It needn’t be preferred in order to offer Aspen a valuable “insurance policy.” I also wonder why the newer CRJ-900 (of which Delta Connection ordered 20 in 2018) was rejected up front, without published explanation, as “not meeting” Aspen’s operational requirements.
3. The ASE Vision report assumed quick CRJ-700 retirement, hence bigger new planes requiring major airport changes that under FAA rules (unless current operators and unknown future ones agree and keep their word) could admit unwanted types too. Those include big General Aviation (GA) planes not subject to such negotiations. (Here I’ll merge air taxis like NetJets, which had about as many 2018 ASE operations as airlines, into GA, which had slightly more than both combined.) The ASE Vision report says GA “growth should be managed,” but the same FAA anti-discrimination rules would prohibit this under the bigger-and-better agenda that local development interests, county staff and consultants have advanced as supposedly inevitable.
Yet there’s an unexamined alternative. With FAA’s blessing and likely help, the county could instead empower itself to make choices vital to community values while strengthening the airport’s business model. How? An option adopted by 28 airports since 2010, with more on the way, could retain county ownership and FAA safety rules and tower control but regain county control of nonsafety decisions. Such status (confusingly called a “private airport”) would let the county regulate the types, sizes, numbers, timing, noise and emissions of both commercial traffic and the dominant but otherwise uncontrollable general aviation. This option, briefly mentioned in 2013, wasn’t seriously explored. It should be. Now. It could change everything.
4. Quiet, cleaner or zero-emission electric short- and probably medium-haul airplanes are rapidly emerging, as described in my Nov. 13, 2019, Aspen Institute lecture on efficient and electric airplanes, keynoting the industry’s main sustainable-aviation conference last May. The ASE Vision report cited that talk but understated its implications for Aspen. Illustrating the speed of relevant innovation, an eightfold more efficient jet-speed scaleable six-seat air taxi with 4,500-nm range and impressive claimed economics has reportedly been flight-tested, aiming for 2025 first deliveries. Its extraordinarily low fuel cost could disrupt everyone’s business model.
5. Citizens rated safety by far the top priority, and the ASE Vision report concurs, but safety wasn’t examined in proper depth. Aspen is said to have the most dangerous commercial airport in the country, with a disturbing 44 accidents in 1980–2019, 13 of them causing a total of 44 deaths, though trending down. (Absent a county list, those accidents are being catalogued by two longtime local pilots — an opportunity to mine for lessons learned.) Of the 44 accidents, only one was by a commercial flight — a 1999 hydraulic failure sent a BAE 146 beyond the runway, slightly damaging the plane with no injuries. The other 43 accidents and all the fatalities were in general aviation. The key difference seems to be that commercial pilots must have ASE-specific training while private pilots (landing in daylight) needn’t. But they could be required to — by video, pamphlet, online tutorial or simulation — if the safety-centric FAA agrees. The ASE Vision report’s safety agenda is a good start, but it doesn’t suggest mandatory pilot training, nor making the tower taller, fully modernizing all aids (navigation, approach, lights, etc.), minimizing head-on traffic, and other improvements. Conversely, the proposed new midfield crossing worries some local pilots: Many GA pilots are too unfamiliar with ASE’s head-to-head runway use to remember to look both ways, creating a significant new collision risk.
6. Some omitted design options merit a close look, such as moving the Highway 82 bend to lengthen the runway to the west, adding a safer around-the-west-end taxiway, and siting the airline terminal at the lumberyard property — instead of affordable housing now proposed, against FAA’s safety advice and contrary to the county’s December 1998 nonresidential promise to the FAA.
7. Air pollution and noise measurements do not yet provide the meaningful data needed for informed community choice. We need them to.
How could our elaborate public process skate past such points? Ellen Anderson — a 30-year deputy sheriff and eight-year Pitkin County emergency management coordinator wrote an Aug. 22 letter to the Aspen Times that paints a disturbing picture of how the ASE Vision process was structured and managed to mold Aspen’s famously messy vitality into apparent consensus — after nearly half the original participants dropped out. Her account is consistent with that of all but one of the participants I asked, and all perceived a preset agenda, not an open-ended exploration. The online materials, too, reveal diverse views dropping away and filtered out until the narrow options left are fully sanitized, skillfully framed to achieve a specific outcome, but missing key ingredients and built on sand.
Illustrating what was missed, a 40-year commercial pilot and 30-year worldwide airport designer with extraordinary industry knowledge, long and strong FAA relationships, and complete independence is among the local deep experts who dropped out of the process after being silenced too often. He wrote Pitkin County commissioners and ASE Vision leaders on Feb. 14 and has continued to offer them detailed, disinterested and free advice. (He’s not seeking work.) In response, he was offered a chance to address commissioners in a public forum that never happened. Recently, he was indirectly invited to offer a three-minute comment, then wrongly told the schedule was full so he needn’t come. What he offers to contribute could be transformational. He remains unheard.
With the ASE Vision process having done what some sought but not what many others hoped for — and with scant inputs from independent sources — the commissioners are now diving into which of two redesign options to choose — when it’s imprudent and unreasonable to choose either. The sensible course would be to thank the contributors and table their report until the dust clears.
There’s no rush to choose now when so many fundamentals are unknown and rapidly shifting while attractive options rapidly expand. The existing CRJ-700 fleet can long persist and has a currently produced, popular, 9%-more-seats, fully Aspen-qualified backup option. On funding, the unimpressed FAA has already reallocated the money originally earmarked for Aspen, so we’re at the back of the line. Except simple safety fixes — always FAA’s priority — substantial funding could take many years. No doubt the airline terminal can and should be improved, but cautiously, because capacity needs were just upended and fleet options are shifting. General Aviation too is in flux and needs rethinking. The county-controlled, FAA-safe “private airport” option could transform both, so let’s first ask how it’s working and how it could work here.
Maybe the proposed major reconstruction will ultimately turn out to be the best course. If so, the A220 looks like a fine pre-electric airplane. But based on what we do know and don’t know right now, the only priority meriting prompt decision and action is an in-depth safety upgrade led by truly independent experts. The FAA — our most important ally in sustaining the safety and reputation of our community—would love that and be likely to fund it.
For 38 years, I’ve refrained from publicly intervening like this in local issues. They’re complicated and often fractious. There are many people I respect on both sides. But in this case, I think the implications are so important — and the ASE Vision process was so incomplete — that as a concerned citizen with some knowledge of the subject, no interests at stake, and an interest in good governance, I feel obliged to speak up.
Our able county commissioners have many other tough issues on their minds right now. But whether as taxpayers, citizens, residents, guests or recipients of our crucial airport’s blessings and impacts, we’ll all benefit if the commissioners and community take the time now to explore the overlooked big options, ask and answer the bypassed basic questions, engage the sidelined local experts and get this giant decision right — fairly, publicly, independently and transparently.
Amory B. Lovins is a resident of Old Snowmass and co-founder of the Rocky Mountain Institute, where he continues to collaborate. He also is the author of 31 books, has been an adviser to major governments and private firms worldwide on advanced energy efficiency and strategy, and has an aviation background. This column represents his personal views and not those of RMI.