MLB Opening Day 2020 is finally upon us. Tomorrow, what normally happens in the chill of early spring, finally occurs during the heat of mid-July. Major League Baseball begins its 117th season. And it’s about time. If ever we needed the distraction of the American pastime, it’s this year and for obvious reasons.
Rather than the standard 162 games, teams will play a dramatically truncated 60-game regular season this year, and a standard post-season schedule is currently planned with 10 teams making the tournament (inclusive of the two Wild Card games scheduled for Oct. 2).
Will fans actually be able to attend any of these games? No. The games will be played to empty stadiums, and given current coronavirus trends, it’s impossible to argue with the logic behind that decision. Still, while watching “preseason” (it’s hard to call them spring training games when they are taking place in July) action between the Yankees and Mets last Sunday, it became evident that the television network broadcasting the game was piping in canned fan noise for its broadcast, as if the game was a 1970s broadcast of “The Tonight Show” on the rare occasion when Johnny Carson’s monologue was bombing.
So my excitement at the start of baseball is tempered by the fact that those plans I had — to travel to Denver on summer weekends and camp out at my daughter’s two-bedroom downtown apartment that I bribed her into renting for the express purpose of having a place to crash after Rockies games — are now, officially, permanently, off the table. In the age of COVID-19, it’s such a minor thing; it’s only worth mentioning to inject a small element of humor into an otherwise entirely unfunny set of circumstances.
The other unfunny thing about MLB this summer is that, after 37 years, the National League is poised to adopt the designated hitter rule, and I am not amused. First adopted as a three-year experiment in 1973 by the American League, in the wake of a period of improved pitching that saw run production plummet, the American League began permitting teams to designate hitters to take the pitcher’s place in the batting order without requiring them to play a defensive position. It is the only rule that differs between the American and National leagues.
Since that year, the American League has consistently generated more runs and a higher league-wide batting average than the National League, but until now, the National League has resisted calls for the rule’s adoption. The rule’s application has changed over the years, and it is also used widely in the minor leagues, college and in high school. In fundamental terms, its intent is to add offensive production to the game by allowing teams to avoid having to permit pitchers, who are treated as pampered specialists, to avoid batting altogether. The National League, in which our team the Colorado Rockies play, is the only remaining holdout against the designated hitter rule, with the exception of inter-league games played in American League stadiums.
And here is where the rub lies for me. Save for football kickers and punters, I can think of no other major league team sport where one position is designated as so special that those playing its position are excluded from having to participate in all elements of the game. Baseball has two, the pitcher, who doesn’t have to bat, and the designated hitter, who doesn’t have to field.
Playing little league growing up, pitchers were often some of a team’s best athletes, and also their best hitters. And by the time those pitchers who are fortunate enough matriculate to the professional ranks, they only typically play every fifth day or so, using the intervening days to permit their pitching arm to recover from the legitimate trauma of hurling a five-ounce sphere at somewhere between 80 and 100 mph, sometimes over 100 times in two to three hours.
Now granted, playing so infrequently eliminates the opportunity that pitchers have to do the one thing that would allow them to potentially hit as well as position players: face major league pitching every day. But alternatively, it also seems to me that those intervening days provide ample opportunity for batting practice.
Also, the designated hitter rule dramatically reduces the manager’s role in making strategic lineup moves based upon when the pitcher is next due to bat. Since the introduction of the designated hitter rule, bunting has become an almost lost art as opportunities to use the skill to move runners over, and set up an inning for batters at the top of a team’s lineup, have been dramatically reduced.
On the other hand, the two major leagues having rule differences so game-altering that, for example, has resulted in the American League dominating the All-Star Game to the point of winning 20 of the past 25 contests, is a material weakness in the game. I just think the answer is for the American League to drop the designated hitter rule, not for the National League to adopt it.
But let’s face it, Americans today don’t understand, and therefore dislike, strategy anyway. We prefer our gratification in instant doses, not through carefully planned maneuvers taken over time; which, if you think about it, is its own form of weakness that through the designated hitter rule is reflected in, but much larger than, baseball.
Contact Paul at pmenter98388@gmail.com.