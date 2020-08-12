Originally airing Dec. 14 and 21, 1992, the two-part episode titled “Chain of Command” was one of Star Trek: The Next Generation’s (STTNG for short) most powerful. The brutal Cardassian empire captures Star Fleet Captain Jean Luc Picard, played by Patrick Stewart, during his failed clandestine mission to find banned biological weapons. While the Federation negotiates with the Cardassians over the alleged weapons and Picard’s release, Cardassian thug Gul Madred, played by David Warner, tortures Picard in a contest of wills.
In a series of scenes that pay homage to George Orwell’s book “1984,” Madred tortures Picard to break his intellectual dedication to the truth. With four bright lights shining in his prisoner’s eyes, Madred tells Picard that ending his physical, mental and emotional torture merely requires his agreement that there are five lights rather than the four that actually exist. Madred tells Picard that his ship has been destroyed and there is nothing to go home to. Just as the weight of Madred’s lie threatens to break Picard’s will, a higher ranking Cardassian leader bursts into the room and orders Madred to get Picard “cleaned up” for a return to the Federation, per the terms of a negotiated settlement. Upon this confirmation of the depth of Madred’s attempted deception, Picard shouts his final words of defiance — “There … are … four ... lights!”
Aired during a period of rising international kidnappings, Stewart sought guidance from Amnesty International to inform his acting regarding the plight faced by tortured prisoners. Art imitated life as STTNG warned against the resurgent dangers of authoritarianism and ideological compliance. And it wasn’t the first time Star Trek took on weighty, real world subject matter, using its intergalactic science-fiction frame to shed light on the reality of human shortcomings.
The original Star Trek series, which aired from 1966-1969, took on racism at its most incendiary point. In the 15th episode of the original series’ third and final season titled “Let that be Your Last Battlefield,” Captain James T. Kirk’s Starship Enterprise saves two survivors from a war-torn planet. Both are half black and half white. However, they are from different races, one whose right side is white and left side is black and the other whose left side is white and right side is black; and because of this difference, they hate each other and are at war.
Aired Jan. 10, 1969, months after the 1968 assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, and barely more than a year after the September 1967 Detroit riots, the series took on what was at the time, and remains today, America’s single most inflammatory domestic issue: racism against the black community. Lynchings were still used as a form of domestic terror in the south, and its perniciously divisive expectations touched all American institutions and individuals, as Star Trek laid bare racism’s absurdity.
Through these two episodes, one focused on the value of the sovereign individual, and one on the danger of the ideologically powerful group, Star Trek sought to challenge the viewer’s conception of the real world through fictional entertainment. These episodes diverged from the current wave of protestations against inequality by standing as singular statements against the blind acceptance of reality’s current condition. They sought to facilitate a unified awaking to the need for change in the individual minds of viewers, rather than facilitate a “woke” compliance to an enforced political and economic ideology.
I live in a tranquil residential neighborhood. More and more my neighbors, many of whom go out of their way to avoid eye contact while their unleashed dogs periodically poop in my flower beds, place signs in their yards. These are not conventional for sale signs, however. These signs seek to sell the reader on the virtues of the home’s inhabitants. They implore the value of black lives, the reality of science and the need for kindness, among other self-evident statements of human civility that heretofore never required public acts of compliance. These signs are clearly intended for me, and other neighbors who don’t have such signs in our yards, to read so that we can understand their goodness; a fact I have never doubted — notwithstanding the unleashed dog-poop thing.
Unlike the principled, reality-based positions taken by the two previously described science-fiction Star Trek episodes, the placement of these signs feels like a kind of fiction masquerading as reality. Not in the sense that the signs are false, in fact the opposite is true. Black lives matter. Science is real. We should all be kind to each other. These universal truths should unite us. Furthermore, I don’t question the genuineness of my neighbors’ sentiments. That’s not my point. In fact, I agree with them.
I do, however, question the system that foists such unifying principles as the catalysts of division and destruction that we currently witness in nightly riots across the nation. Try as they might, these signs are not courageously framed singular statements of a lost moral or ethical high ground accessible only through their public exhibition. Which is why in lieu of such a sign, my yard displays, and has always displayed, a flag.
The truths these signs display after all, are self-evident, belonging to us all. Intentional or not, positing them as a kind of suburban ideological litmus test is, in the parlance of Jean Luc Picard’s battle of wills with Gul Madred, to act as if there are five lights, when in reality there are only four.