We love our cocktails — to go, please. A new poll shows that 85% of Coloradans support allowing restaurants to continue selling cocktails to go. Not normal, but new. Senate Bill 213 does just that and will extend the special permission for another year.
I have only ordered drinks to go once. Imagine my panic when I opened the bag at home and they had forgotten to include the drinks in my pandemic dinner order. Mexican food without beer? Almost impossible! That's worse than paying for something and getting nothing.
Whatever it takes to keep businesses open. I get it. My personal experience could be considered a learning opportunity. Next time I check the bag earlier.
Normal is on its head. In 2017 cannabis sales topped liquor store sales for the first time in Aspen, with weed sucking in more than $11.3 million in sales to booze's $10.5 million. Weed has been considered an essential business during the COVID-19 pandemic and if you look at some of the people who can't go five minutes without a bong hit you can see why. Better to let them get stoned than bounce off the walls. Besides, there's money in them there buds.
I'm in an office right next to a dispensary and I can tell you that business is brisk (not at the office). If I got one dollar for every customer that walked into the dab store I'd have a house in Starwood Hills by now. People may not be able to pay rent, but they still can afford white bags stuffed with Colorado superbud. I'm not against it, just noticing.
According to the Aspen Times, restaurants and bars sold $130 million worth of drinks in 2017, so don't worry. Aspen still likes to party. But those millions represent a big chunk of restaurant revenue.
For those of us who like the right wine, drink or cold beer at a restaurant, it's an important part of the experience. It's not called the Aspen food festival. It's the Aspen Food & Wine festival. And for this summer, because of the virus, it's gone. So cocktails to go? We are out of normal choices, so yes.
What good is Italian food with parmesan cheese without the right red wine? Or chips and salsa without a crisp Mexican beer? Or a giant boat drink with just about anything else?
Tubes and Phish? They go together!
We're all sick of hearing about it but we are being forced into a “new normal,” and it's freaking weird. Festivals are all dried up and communities are reeling. Until recently visitors had been encouraged to stay out of the hills but the new directives call for staying at home or “in the great outdoors.” Now, business is popping, especially in shops that offer weed and outdoor gear. And the hills are alive with the sounds of motors.
Rafts and RVs are selling at a record pace and anyone that drives the highways in Colorado can see that the new normal means “head for the hills.” The Colorado tourism office is trying to get people to come spend some cash but to “wear masks, stick to trails and pick up after pets.”
You can't always tell who's a tourist but from what I've seen lately peopl
e are coming from far and wide, not wearing masks and certainly not picking up after pets. Make the outdoors great again.
And is it just me or does your cell phone ring constantly with a local or regional number with no one on the other end when you answer? What do they get out of that? I'm bored. Let's hear your hustle. Anything's better than silence at this point. My phone is not exactly going off the hook with friends and family so when it rings I answer, even if I'm barreling down the highway going 70. Nothing's normal so when the phone rings I have to get it. It could be someone. Anyone.
In the 18th century, ship captains would keep the crew in line by providing them with a tot of rum. It worked. That 71 ml of 95.5 proof nectar served in solemn ceremony at midday kept the lid on a potentially explosive situation. When the officers tried to hold the rum back, some of the crew members, through sheer desperation, would steal the surgeon's preservation fluid just to catch a buzz.
So, let's get groggy. Three sheets to the wind. Splice the main brace and down the hatch. And mind your Ps (pints) and Qs (quarts). It's the new normal and it's the same as it ever was.
