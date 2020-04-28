Living under lockdown. We are all doing it even if we don't believe that COVID-19 is a thing. Even if you are roaming the streets and getting around your choices are limited.
People are starting to fray. I've noticed. Maybe you are one of them. It's understandable, especially with the juicy spring weather just outside. I've personally managed to piss off a few people without really going out of my way at all. Everyone is sensitive right now.
Communication is a challenge. Most of us were texting and dictating long before the social distancing but now it's pretty much all we've got. As I'm sure you have discerned by now, texting and dictating lead to misunderstanding, resentment and, sometimes, outright hostility. It's easy to misunderstand. I'm pretty much always kidding but that doesn't always come across IN ALL CAPS.
People are trying to hang tough out there and some people are still cracking jokes. I watched a comedy “show” featuring our very own Aspen local Beth Brandon the other night on Facebook Live. It just popped up in front of me like so much other nonsense. But, seeing as it was Beth I decided to watch for a bit.
Comedy is hard enough with a real audience but to be performing into a smartphone while you can see how many people are or are not watching (and then slipping away) is a brutal training ground for almost any comedian.
I have to say that after watching a few episodes of late night comedy without an audience, Beth was funnier than most. To use comedic terms, she was “killing it.” I had no idea how much audience participation could mean to someone's act. It's easy to laugh along when people are cheering and even easier to tune out when jokes are met by online silence.
But Beth is funny. Just looking at her goofy smile goes a long way. And to hear local content from a manager of a weed dispensary was worth the price of (free) admission.
I don't miss going to big public gatherings. I feel like we have a lot of local talent around and we should give them more of a chance. So much of our entertainment consumption is based on gawking at stars putting on an expensive spectacle. Yes, we need some of that but why can't we have local entertainers as headliners sometimes? From JAS Aspen to the Belly Up, to Carbondale Mountain Fair to summer concerts in Glenwood, we seem to need big names to bring us out.
Maybe those big acts are what is needed to attract enough customers to make it worthwhile for the promoter. I'll take Beth Brandon any day of the week, but maybe that's just me and 10 other goofy friends of hers.
Local artists and entertainers have pressed on through a convulsive change in the industry over the last few decades. Aspen used to be kind of like Bourbon Street in New Orleans. You didn't have to go far before you heard the sound of music, theater or comedy spilling out of local venues. Back in the day music was everywhere and the big stars would get up there with the regular players and make a joyful ruckus. The malls were often full of buskers and clowns, passing the hat and making a little dinero. Sure, the Eagles were playing at the Wheeler, but everyone went out afterward for a local band and a few cheap drinks.
The entertainment scene went all the way downvalley and local jammers could get a gig two or three nights or more per week. Until recently the competition for attention was getting pretty fierce and you practically had to serve up Barbara Streisand to draw any buzz.
But now everything has changed. We are looking for salvation in our smartphones. For me, Beth might be just as good as Saturday Night Live, and I will try to catch their next act coming to a computer near you in less than two weeks. I only wish she could hear me laughing, yes laughing out loud (LOL).
If you find yourself pissed off at friend or yelling at someone's words, try waiting. Throw the device in the river and look around in your peripheral vision. Chances are, something entertaining is going on right underfoot. Or you could just look in the mirror.
Steve Skinner thinks you're funny. Reach him at nigel@sopris.net.