It occurs to me as I write this on Memorial Day that we could really honor those who have served in the military by changing the way we do business. Our new enemies are practically invisible and can't be vanquished by throwing beautiful Americans in front of hostile guns.
Could it be time to gather as a nation and a world and toil to save humanity? The threats are everywhere and through collective action we could change before it’s too late.
I've run a couple of nonprofits and I can tell you now that making a budget calls for flexibility and creativity. Sometimes you have to pull some money out of one silo and put it in another. The Colorado legislature just figured out a balanced budget working together.
The U.S. military budget is the elephant in the room.
Our nation is wasting money at mach speed while so much is going down the tubes. Flyovers are neat but they cost a fortune and do nothing to further the human condition. Every F-16 that takes to the air costs almost $9,000 per flight hour to operate. That's one of the the cheapest jets we fly. Want a flyover from an F-22 Raptor? According to Business Insider it's almost $34,000 per hour.
I love aircraft and am a big fan of military planes but they are super costly and we could slow down the flights until we can cover the cost of equipment for the front line men and women fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. How about tests? Then we should consider other safety nets like healthcare for Americans, or switching to green energy to slow the imminent threat of climate change. Yes, it's real.
If our country continues to spend disproportionate money on war and war machines it could end up costing us obscene money and the lives of our best people.
While we are on the subject of huge wastes of money veiled as patriotism we might as well mention fireworks displays. A few minutes of bang and zoom for a small town costs between $10,000 and $50,000 and up from there. The Macy’s Fourth of July show, which blows up over 50,000 shells launched from six barges, costs up to $8 million. On a typical Fourth of July, if the shows haven't been cancelled due to fire danger, there are around 15,000 professional displays in the US.
According to CNN, in 2016, 90% of America's fireworks for Fourth of July celebrations came from our friends in China at a cost of $307.8 million. My dog would say that's a waste of money. And he doesn't know much.
It may be time to reinvent patriotism. Make it about people and not stuff. Patriotism to me means caring for our country and the people in it. I think most folks want clean air, fresh water, great infrastructure, the best healthcare, stunning arts, scientific achievement and the like. Stewarding the land is stewarding the people. Diversity is our strength not our weakness.
If we gathered under the banner of freedom and prioritized leading the world in innovation, intellectual and scientific pursuits we'd be better off.
Patriotism cannot be for the few, the armed and the white. Rocket launchers wielded by obese Americans in the state capital is not patriotism. It's idiocy and it's embarrassing.
To be proud of our country means to be proud of the people in it and standing together in the face of adversity.
It may be too late for that but common ground could be our best hope for creating a better world for ourselves and our young people. In the last few weeks I have interviewed several high school students about the shifting sand beneath their feet and the future that nobody knows. Lucky for us, at least these kids are confident and smart and full of energy and hope. If all our young people were educated like that, we'd be finer than we could dream. We'd have a great nation and real hope for the future.
Maybe it's time to shift some investment into the education sector before it's too late.
Steve Skinner wishes you well. Reach him at nigel@sopris.net.