The very first column I wrote for this paper more than two decades ago called for closing more streets to traffic and making Aspen a nice place to walk around. I'm radical.
Aspen's inability to say no to the internal combustion engine has dulled the potential of a truly awesome town. Idling cars and trucks. Delivery vehicles. Tourists in massive SUVs trying to find a place to park before coming to the realization that there is no place to park. We just don't tell you that at the airport when you rent the SUV.
I'm not lobbying for more parking. I'd like to see fewer vehicles downtown. That would call for drastic measures. It would detoxify downtown and bring back a little birdsong. There would be fewer accidents. And stopping the more than 24,000 vehicles coming into Aspen at the gate would make a big difference.
If we take away most of the short-term parking spaces and turn them into spaces that serve people we'd be onto something.
Aspen is considering allowing retailers and restaurants to expand onto the sidewalks and roads. More than 700 people responded to a city survey that explores ways to give business a boost with physical distancing restrictions. More than 90% of respondentssupport the idea. That's remarkable. Strike while the iron is hot!
Some folks want to let the expansion happen but still allow traffic. Other people surveyed wanted to see certain streets shut down to all traffic. Either option would be great but to see Aspen take the opportunity to close a few streets to traffic would be progressive.
This is only a trial period but this new paradigm calls for some fresh ideas. If it works and makes town more pleasant or successful, it's possible that Aspen will nudge toward becoming a pedestrian-friendly town.
There are myriad pitfalls that come with any change like this. Some people will need rides. Access must be maintained for deliveries and the disabled. Trash trucks must be allowed to lumber and lurch. Some of these retailers and eateries are along Highway 82.
We will have to find a place outside the perimeter to park the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (Humvees), the Land Rovers and the BMWs. Some people who are used to getting their way might not like being restricted.
The plan could see restaurants and retail absorbing up to 100 parking spaces to make room for safe distancing and gathering and commerce.
As of June 1, 23 were seeing the number of cases of COVID-19 retreating. Everyone wants to open. Beaches are open in California but they are seeing incidents of the virus surging. People are on the streets all over the world protesting police violence while potentially expanding the virus.
State cases are dropping. Colorado is nudging open all the way down to bowling alleys. Opening on some level is inevitable. Aspen is taking both the economy and public health seriously and taking the middle road (without the cars on it).
Aspen's “recovery streets plan” could come online very quickly. Considering that there is consensus between those citizens surveyed and the business community this presents an unprecedented opportunity. Aspen has suffered from too many cars and trucks for years and years. Clear air and open space might make the town an even more appealing tourist destination.
Steve Skinner is supportive of the recovery streets plan. Reach him at nigel@sopris.net.