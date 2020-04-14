Has anyone else noticed that their clothes are shrinking during this stay at home order? Even my sweat pants are getting a little snug. Maybe I should switch to washing laundry in cold water. I’m certainly no expert in washers and dryers but something is going wrong and I can’t figure it out. Maybe it’s the detergent.
Oh well, even with all that shrinkage I still have some elastic left in the sweats.
I’m hoping that all my friends have figured out how to stay amused and occupied in these unprecedented times. Funny how the friends I have that were always too busy to answer my calls or call me back are apparently still too slammed to call me back.
I’ve tried reaching out. Some of my friends are responding but some people I know or would like to know just ain’t got no time. Sigh.
As an artist I can tell you that these days are harder than ever to get an audience, even though you’d think that a captive audience is more receptive than most audiences. People still don’t have time to read your poem or listen to your new song or watch your video of flowers opening.
That has not stopped me from trying. I just had a brilliant idea to make postcards of all my friends sitting around a big table wearing masks and enjoying a big meal. I have mad photoshop skills and can make the art extremely realistic. I will do this project, send them out and wait to hear back.
Silence of the lambs. I’m making new friends with crickets.
But I’m OK. Don’t worry about me. Now that most of my gig economy work has evaporated I’m keeping myself occupied in the kitchen. I got into making bread for a while but let it slip. As of now I’m back at it, flinging flour around like the Galloping Gourmet (YouTube him).
I’m struggling to get ingredients like unbleached flour and yeast, which seem to be more popular than toilet paper. Are you people hoarding yeast?
Bread is one of those foods that is so simple to make yet so easy to wreck. Maybe that’s why I gave up for a while. It’s just so much easier to buy it. But thanks to distant social media I’m seeing that a lot of my so-called friends are making beautiful loaves and enjoying it a whole bunch.
I wonder if their clothes are shrinking, too?
I’m getting back into it. How hard can it be, right? Flour. Water. Yeast. Salt. That’s it? Yup, that’s it.
So I’m going back to my first, ultra-simple formula, which I got from a buddy who whipped it up on a river trip. It’s your lucky day because I’m sharing the recipe. Get all your ingredients, measuring devices and surfaces ready before you start.
The Captain’s Crusty Bread
3 cups unbleached white flour
2 tsp salt
2 1/2 tsp yeast
2 cups warm/almost hot water
Directions:
Put the yeast in the water.
In a bowl mix flour and salt.
Add water.
Work it with a wooden spoon until you have a gooey mix.
Cover and let rise for an hour in a warm place.
Transfer onto a floured counter.
Shape into two gooey loaves, covered in flour (keep your hands coated in flour during all this).
Heat oven to 425 while letting the bread rise again.
Put loaves onto flat pans or loaf pans if you have them.
Cook for 10 minutes.
Rotate and then cook for another 20 minutes or until golden and perfect.
Let cool for at least 15 minutes.
That’s it. Let me know how it goes and please let me know if you have any idea what I’m doing wrong with the laundry. Leave me a message. I’ll get right back to you.
Steve Skinner is an artiste. Reach him at nigel@sopris.net.