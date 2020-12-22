Everything’s opposites these days. You probably noticed. It’s personal for everyone. We have our unique opposites experience, each one equal and opposite, like the science guy says. Some of it’s good and some of it's bad.
Take my dog Chooch.
He’s small and I’m much bigger.
I can smell a little. He smells a lot.
I give orders. He ignores them.
He goes outside. I mostly go inside.
He gets belly rubs. I give them.
Despite our being almost completely opposite, we stick together. Friends forever.
We live in a nation, nay a world of opposites.
Cities. Towns.
Urban. Rural.
Voters have spoken. The election was stolen.
Hospitals full. Fire Fauci.
Can’t change the atmosphere. Burning Amazon.
Black lives matter. All lives matter.
Priest. Pedophile.
In nature, as in human nature, you find equal opposites everywhere you look.
Hottest year ever. Eleven below zero.
Flood. Drought.
Insect extinctions. Locusts.
Mouse. Snake.
Swamp. Gators.
When the moon lines up right in front of the sun you get a solar eclipse. Night time in the daytime.
As we swing past the solstice I’m reminded that this is the most opposite time of year.
Night. Day.
Peace. War.
Trust. Verify.
Skis. Snowshoes.
Blue ice. Powder.
Come together. Social distance.
There is nothing new under the sun. Stonehenge was all about the solstice. The Great Trilithon faces outward from the monument center. At the moment of the solstice sunset he gets direct sun on his big, flat face. They did it on purpose! Archeologists found human bones there from 3,000 BC.
Even though Iran is on the other side of the world, they have, since ancient times, celebrated “Shabe Chelleh.” Family gathers at the elder’s house on the solstice to eat, drink, dance and recite poems.
They served nuts. We are nuts.
Good Friday. Black Friday.
I guess it’s important to face these opposites, hoping to find balance. Discover comfort in the pose, even when it hurts. Remember the ups and forget the downs.
And as this terribly long night grudgingly dissolves back into day I'm hoping that you find balance in your opposites.
It’s an ongoing project you take a day at a time.
Steve Skinner wishes you well wishes in the wishing well. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.