I’ve never had writer’s block. Even on those rare occasions when I find myself lacking a subject upon which to focus as my column deadline looms, I’m always able to just start writing. An 800- to 900-word (or so) opinion piece ultimately emerges. It’s not necessarily easy, but it’s always worked out.
I don’t like to grind the axe. It’s one of my unwritten rules of opinion writing. In other words, I tire of writing about the same or related subjects over and over. There are exceptions. Sometimes subjects scream to be written about. Other times I find myself drawn to matters entirely outside of my normal range of reference.
In Aspen, finding something different to write about typically isn’t that difficult. It is, as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell once said to Nick "Goose" Bradshaw in a 1986 southern California bar, a “target-rich environment.” Yes, it’s a lame “Top Gun” reference only weeks before the long-awaited, or not, sequel’s original release date. The difficult part is having an educated opinion about something in which you haven’t ever studied or participated. I could write about skiing, for example, but why on earth would anyone care what I had to say on the subject? I was a slow decathlete who couldn’t jump very high or throw very far, not a downhill ski racer.
During these coronavirus days, things feel different. This new scourge is like some form of malicious, inescapable sociological gravity around which we have all chosen to spin. It draws us closer and closer with every orbit. The closer to it we spin, the more warped our perspective of everything else becomes, and the more we mistakenly think we understand. We should all follow the sound advice of wearing face masks in high-traffic public areas to slow the virus’s spread, but let’s be momentarily real. What used to be considered normal, like not wearing a ski mask into a bank, today verges on being viewed as aberrant behavior, and this is a dangerous trend.
National media outlets relish their role as test environments for the latest and greatest coronavirus predictions and pronouncements borne of ignorance. Oh yes, and for endless conversations about former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, whose decision to take his 43-year-old talents to Tampa Bay seems to be the only sports story worthy of sharing airtime with COVID-19.
Everything and everyone seems caught in this coronavirus orbit, including me. I can even tie “Top Gun” back to coronavirus. Trailers for the sequel, “Top Gun, Maverick,” the release date for which has been moved from next month to December, appear to reveal that two of Maverick’s flight jacket mission patches are modified to replace the Taiwanese and Japanese flags with similarly designed generic insignias. Why? Conjecture among the Hollywood gawker set is, the movie’s Chinese financiers, Tenacent Pictures, required the change to facilitate marketing the movie in mainland China. No need to point out to a Chinese audience that America’s allies in the Far East are China’s current and historic enemies. And, of course, coronavirus originated in China.
Do you see the unsavory connection? Of course you don’t. There is no tie between “Top Gun” and coronavirus other than its delayed opening. But that’s the point.
Closer to home, Major League Baseball has floated the impractical idea of beginning regular season play in a kind of “virtual biosphere” in the Phoenix area. Only players, team officials and umpires, etc. would be permitted to enter, shielding them from exposure to the coronavirus. No fans would be permitted to attend games which I assume would be held at the sprawling Phoenix metropolitan area’s network of spring training stadiums.
Imagine 725 young men isolated for an undetermined period of time from any family or social interaction outside of their teammates, opponents and those necessary to support their participation in baseball games, all apparently in the interest of television revenue. The collective testosterone level of this sequestered population cohort is likely a far greater danger to their collective health and safety than the coronavirus would ever be.
In another example, between conversations about Tom Brady, the sports network talking heads are now conjecturing that the college and pro football seasons, which don’t start until late August/early September, might have to play in empty stadiums. To which Ohio State University Athletic Director Gene Smith added his own push to our collective gravitational spin toward coronavirus-induced oblivion, positing this question: If football stadiums aren’t safe for the fans, how can they be safe for the players?
At this point, such questions, built on a foundation of conjecture, only serve to reinforce a preemptive conclusion about an unknowable set of future facts. We know neither the relative nor the absolute likelihood of highly trained 20-year-old athletes, or corpulent corn-fed, beer-swilling football fans, of contracting COVID-19 from either competing or sitting in open-air football stadiums five months from now, other than to know it will be greater than zero – which it will be forevermore.
Well-meaning or not, these are ideas spun by people writing and talking about things they don’t understand, predicated on a collective and growing disorientation and loss of perspective. They become more and more difficult to separate from examples of thoughtful problem-solving, which we need now more than ever. Until we stop spinning in the gravity of this new viral reality, such ideas will persist, and it will be hard to write about anything else. But I promise I’ll try.