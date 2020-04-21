The more you live, the more you lose.

Ah, Facebook. Research suggests that the more you see it, the more unhappy you are. The more you gaze, the more you laze.
Remember the good old days when our multi-tasking skills were really tested to the limit by having to text in traffic? So easy now, you hardly have to look up anymore. People are still doing it. It's just not as dangerous with the streets almost empty.
Yes, they say that screen time equals unhappy time. I've put this theory to the test and sure enough social media is like a drug. It's hard to stop. What else is there to do but look at that string of photos of people's cocktails? Or scream at the screen when you see rednecks with confederate flags demonstrating their First Amendment rights while flashing misspelled signs and waving assault rifles?
“You can't fix stupid!!!”
Facebook is like a collective rubber room where we get to see folks as they really are, especially when they've been drinking.
Me, I have to use Facebook. It's part of my job.
I admire the 10 or so people I know who are not on Facebook. What the hell are they doing with all that time and where on earth do they get their information? I mostly find that those who are not on social media are often snotty-faced know-it-alls.
A dear close one told me with certainty that a cure for COVID-19 was at hand and a limited trial showed 100% effectiveness against the infection. Wait! I hadn't heard about this, even on Facebook.
He sent me a link to Rudi Giuliani's “Common Sense” podcast. I would like to find a cure as much as the next guy but even Donald Trump isn't looking to Giuliani for the cure to this hoax.
I was just wondering what had become of America's mayor and there he was bubbling under the surface of social media quoting early American founding documents and interviewing a country doctor from upstate New York. Doc had a beard down to his knees and great results from his unofficial, personal study into hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug.
The internet is torn about this stuff. Some are saying hydroxychloroquine is the silver bullet and others are saying it's a blank. I won't pull against a cure but I wish they could interview someone with a white robe, gloves and a mask. Optics are important.
Facebook Live is a blessing and a curse. I have participated in online shows and watched a few. They vary wildly. I watched Lady Gaga crush it right after I saw Billie Eilish mumble a cover song off microphone in her grey sweats. When you are a pop star I think you qualify for really professional sound and light and everything. Oh well, now I know how Eilish looks when her guard is down.
I have 2,000 Facebook friends and chances are, if you are a regular reader of this column, you are one of them. I “like” you. Oddly I don't really know more than half of my FB friends. That could mean that I have a horrible memory or I have just accumulated online souls that are very loosely associated. Sometimes I will hear that it's someone's birthday and I have to ask myself, “Do I know you?”
The saddest FB friends are the ones who have died. The list is getting longer.
The more you live, the more you lose.
The more Facebook Live you watch, the more you blues.
Then something happens to transcend the misery. As I write this some friends of mine from Winter Park are playing the annual end of season party in a virtual concert and it's bringing life, kinship and vitality onto my little screen. Last year I played in the muddy parking lot with a bunch of local misfits and later I will take to my lonely stage and fling my heart and soul and songs into the ether. Somehow the stakes seem higher. How can anything so cold and heartless be so intimate?
Steve Skinner hopes you find balance. Reach him at nigel@sopris.net.