The year was 1934 when the lakeside cabin was built on the edge of Lake Pennesseewassee in Norway, Maine. The cabin stands today and is chock full of artifacts and unintended antiques from lobster bibs to board games covered in the musty scent of children now in the humble embrace of old age. I am now exploring the place like a voyeur traveling through time...
Here, I’ve learned to appreciate the fact that they don’t make make things like they used to. In the last few days I used an appliance this morning that, hands down, works better than any appliance designed since to toast bread.
In the last year I purchased a high-tech, high-priced modern toaster oven that takes a good seven minutes to brown a piece of bread. This morning I was cranking out toast at a rate of about two slices per minute on a 1914 Universal Bread Toaster.
Of course it took two of us to get the assembly line firing on all cylinders. I was cutting the rustic bread with the sharpest (vintage) serrated bread knife that I’ve ever used, and then applying thick layers of butter to the finished slices coming at me at the rate of two slices per minute.
My partner was tending the cooker, an ornate steel framework with two swiveling bread cradles which had to be deployed when a side was done. The mechanism made a satisfying clunk when the bread spun around and was reseated next to the glowing red coil.
Left unattended, the Universal Bread Toaster would swiftly burn a house down. A switch on the fiber-wrapped power cable turned it on or off. There is no timer. You are either toasting on full blast or stone cold stopped. All the parts are stainless steel and the open lattice design lets you see everything that’s happening.
And the refrigerator, a mid-1950s GE, made the ice cream so hard that two grown men had to switch off scraping at it with a vintage, unbreakable ice cream scoop, even after microwaving it for a good 30 seconds. It took us 15 minutes just to scoop out enough chocolate chip for four small shakes. Any modern spoon or ice cream scoop made of plastic crap would have exploded under the pressure.
I was assigned the task of opening a can. There was a sturdy hand crank opener attached to the kitchen wall. It peeled open that tin can so fast and easy it was like slicing through butter with a hot knife.
We went down to the garage. The space is full of the musty smells of oil, tools and vintage watercraft. There’s a 15-foot Boston Whaler and a Criss Craft kit boat and a vintage 16-foot Grumman canoe.
We opted for the canoe and hoisted the beautiful green aluminum watercraft to the lake. A deep quiver of glistening, handcrafted fir wood paddles was leaning against the garage wall. Light as a feather and beautifully finished. There was another Olde Town canoe in the water. We loaded the two boats with kids and dogs and went for a distant island.
My crew lily dipped at the lake waters but I was still able to propel us handsomely with the swift guide stick in my hands. We had to face into the waves created by a passing wake surfer but otherwise endured no drama despite the quickening wind and the pacing dog.
As we swept back to the pier under our own human power I rediscovered the joy of self-propelling. And I thought to myself, “They don’t make them like they used to.” Which is true.
Steve Skinner is an old-school so and so. Reach him by rotary phone or, if the technology is not available, smoke signals sent to nigel@sopris.net will be answered in the order received.