In the mid-1990's I wrote a song called, “Use Your Voice.” It was about using your voice to make a difference and how important it is for each of us to put our name on it and “write it down for history.” It's happening!
People are in the streets. Carrying on and carrying signs. A sign of the times. I always wondered why this day did not come sooner.
Occupy Wall Street. Women's March. Sandy Hook. Climate activism. Environmental destruction. War. Yemen. Mismanagement. None of these appalling issues have motivated the masses to move beyond our collective paralysis or the occasional one-day parade before getting back to business as usual.
Things may have changed. Most people are decent and they seem to have had enough. What's really special is that rural communities with no police abuse issues and very few people of color in the neighborhood are getting out there on street corners showing solidarity with urban African Americans.
These peaceful, rural demonstrations are in stark contrast to the potentially violent demonstrations put on recently by heavily armed freedom lovers at several state capitol buildings. How much stark contrast? I'd say the difference is black and white. Literally.
Imagine the same amount of people of color armed to the teeth occupying a state capitol building, looking to demonstrate for their right to bear arms and to cough on one another. I wonder if the official response would have been different? Or the unofficial response for that matter.
It hardly seems fair that armed white guys demonstrating garners little or no police response but peaceful demonstrators in front of the White House get gassed, sprayed, shot at with rubber bullets and battered by batons just to carve a path for the president's photo op. Absurd.
The COVID-19 lockdown may have caused people to take stock in what is important in life. Being outside among other humans speaking out against oppression feels just right about now.
I have attended a couple of demonstrations recently. I'm happy to chant “Black Lives Matter,” because they do and let’s all say it out loud for starters. To me, saying “Black Lives Matter” does not mean that all lives don't matter equally. We have to say Black Lives Matter now because videos keep popping up of police and vigilantes who don't seem to agree that Black Lives Matter. If you wondering why people are singling out African Americans for special treatment, roll the video tapes and get a feel for what it's like to be targeted and treated differently because of your skin color.
Skin? Really?
So, yes, Black Lives Matter. We can't live together and reach our full potential as a country until we get past the racial divides put up by our society.
“We could run corporations and not hustle in the street, but you had your knee on our neck. We had creative skills, we could do whatever anybody else could do, but we couldn’t get your knee off our neck. What happened to Floyd happens every day in this country, in education, in health services, and in every area of American life, it’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say get your knee off our necks,” said Rev. Al Sharpton while eulogizing George Floyd last week.
Hard to argue with him. There is plenty of evidence on video and elsewhere that the argument has not been won.
Back in the days when the HBO Comedy Festival came to Aspen a couple of aspiring comedians set up a booth on the Gondola Plaza with a sign that read, “Meet a Black Person.” They shook hands and made people laugh at the irony. Funny but sad, just like a lot of comedy. But on that same plaza last week more than 100 demonstrators came through with the clear message of support and compassion for all black lives. Aspen Police Assistant Chief Bill Linn came out and made a statement on behalf of the department supporting equal rights. Change.
I like demonstrating for justice. I'm upset about plenty of other stuff, too, so I'm willing to keep it up after we get past mass incarceration of non-violent people and systemic racism. Hard to believe that people got so wound up about NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a peaceful and respectful knee to protest police brutality against African Americans during the national anthem. He wasn't disrespecting the flag. He was honoring it by using his voice and his position to bring attention to injustice.
Now a lot of others are doing the same, showing that patriotism is much more than flag waving, professional football, supporting the military and protecting gun rights. It means using your voice. When voices come together, they can be heard.
Steve Skinner can be reached at nigel@sopris.net.