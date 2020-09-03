As I gaze into the distance a scripture comes to mind, Revelation 6:8, “And I looked, and behold a pale horse: and his name that sat on him was Death, and Hell followed with him. And power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.”
“Where am I?” I ponder, and how has it come to this, the probable end of my existence on this tiny planet. An end, that at this point, was welcomed.
First of all, just because I started with a scripture about the end of the world, doesn’t mean that this is going to be all about Lauren Boebert and her unhinged potential to spoil Colorado’s reputation with her ignorance and hypocrisy. In fact, I may not mention her more than that one time. But it was a good guess.
No, instead this is a travel diary, and that’s just how this story ends.
As all good-bad adventures begin, it was unexpected. My boss had decided that Aspen was just too nice to raise his fresh son, and that Detroit was probably the next best place to afford the exact same quality of life at a fraction of the price. So, yes, he is nuts. But to be fair, he’s also a software programmer, so … you know.
“Dan” (not his real name to protect my anonymity), doesn’t always make the best decisions, and has weird misconceptions about physics, specifically fluid dynamics. Likely because he was raised in Detroit, home to other unconventional thinkers like Mitt Romney (the husband of a ketchup heiress), and Madonna (ex-wife to a famous film director, and then after that, an ex-wife to another famous film director).
Dan rented a giant U-Haul (the biggest) and a car trailer to tow behind it. I volunteered to drive it to Detroit, and then that same day I went to pick it up in Montrose, a town known for being adjacent to a town known for its corn.
Driving back to Aspen was like being on an old wooden roller coaster. Since the truck was designed to carry a conservatively estimated 100,000 tons of furniture, and it was empty, the tiniest bump or crack was amplified into the cockpit. So much so that by the time I got back to Aspen my brain had been so rattled that I thought I was another famous Detroiter: Margaret Whiting (ex-wife to a television executive, and then ex-wife to a famous pianist, and then ex-wife to a film equipment pioneer, and then widow of a gay porn actor — whom no other man could measure up to and so she died single).
Two days later, at the crack of 9:30 a.m., I was on the great trek into the vastness of the Midwest. Followed by Dan’s father driving yet another vehicle aside from the one I was towing (it would be silly if he were driving that one), we drove straight north to Wyoming (Interstate 70 was closed).
Upon entering Wyoming and joining I-80, I was on top of the world because I had satellite radio NPR, and a phone filled with downloads of NPR podcasts. I knew I had at least 24 road hours ahead of me to become even more indoctrinated with facts and information and whatever else Meghna Chakrabarti tells me to believe.
“Boy, look at all the cattle! Neat!” I thought naively. By the time we stopped in Cheyenne for the night, I was pretty over cows.
The next day was a straight shot eastward, and I figured it would be flat because from a plane it sure looks flat, and as an Aspenite, that’s the only way I am allowed to see that part of the country. Apparently Roman Mars hadn’t had a chance yet to inform me that it was “flat” only on average. According to the tachometer on the giant V-10 engine, it was only flat at the peak and trough of the never ending sets of hills between us and Des Moines, a destination we hoped to reach before dark.
Then I locked the keys in the truck. Don’t worry, it wasn’t that traumatic, fortunately there was a bar across the street and I was fine.
The cows gave way to corn and overpasses. The fractal nature of their repetition led me to begin believing that I was driving around the surface of a bumpy tube. Corn, downhill, corn, uphill, overpass, corn, downhill, corn, uphill…
On the third day, the endless cornstalks gave way to an equal amount of semi-trucks. And then as we neared Chicago, more semi-trucks. Having been basically living in rural areas my entire life, one of my least favorite things to do is to drive in heavy traffic. And now, driving a rig that was, at the very least 80 feet long and 100,020 tons, it dropped further down the list of things I liked doing.
Then one of the tires on the car trailer decided that it would rather cease to exist than to roll through Chicago. Fortunately I was able to pull over in front of a gas station that sold seltzers, and another potential crisis was averted.
While White Claw driving through Chicago I began to wish that the navigation voice had a “reassuring” mode.
“In a quarter-mile use the left three lanes to continue on I-80”
“Good work, Wendle! You did it! You are a really good driver!”
The vast migration of semi-trucks began to subside as we entered Michigan and the landscape gave way to trees.
The end was in sight. Well, almost; somewhere beyond the trees.
It was evening as we drove into Detroit, and the trees gave way to the city and that scripture popped into my head.
At no point did Wendle actually drink and drive; columnists aren’t journalists. Email him at wendle@wendlewhiting.org.