Editor:
This Tuesday an important election will be held in Snowmass Village. Three seats are up for election for the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District Board with the incumbents, Bill Boineau and Elizabeth (Ellie) Striegler, running to retain their seats, and Scott Arthur and Greg Balko challenging them. The challengers suggest that Snowmass-Wildcat is paying more than its share in supporting the recently formed Roaring Fork Fire and Rescue Authority, and is receiving less services for their money. I must respond to their misguided and uninformed position.
I find myself as perhaps the most qualified person to do so given that I was the town of Snowmass Village’s first town manager and have been serving on the Basalt and Rural Fire Protection District Board for the last 17 years and was recently reappointed by acclamation to three more years in an uncontested election.
The merger of the two fire and rescue districts was carefully planned for, and then executed by, unanimous votes from both boards. It has exceeded my expectations as to how quickly the combined forces have meshed into an incredible organization that provides first-class services.
Basalt’s wildfire training and experience was demonstrated to the maximum when they, along with multiple agencies, including Snowmass-Wildcat, were able to save virtually all of Basalt and El Jebel in the Lake Christine Fire. Snowmass-Wildcat and Basalt have, for years, been premier providers of excellent EMT services to a very active valley. Combined, they are a virtual juggernaut of public safety and are continuing to respond to ever-increasing incidents as a result of rapid growth throughout the valley.
Snowmass Village is vulnerable to wildfire impacts that would most likely be started in the Basalt district. EMT services vary in the two communities. When combined, they enable us to shift personnel where the needs are greatest. As an example, Basalt shut down Station 42 in order to be able to keep Snowmass Village’s station fully staffed in the ski season when COVID ran through the departments.
The challengers suggest it is Snowmass-Wildcat that is “carrying” Basalt financially. This is not the case. In the first year of the newly formed authority, Snowmass-Wildcat was the larger contributor. Since then, Basalt and Snowmass-Wildcat are virtually the same in their financial support, with all projections pointing to Basalt being the larger contributor in the coming years. By combining forces, there are many economies of scale that have been realized, resulting in a fiscally prudent organization. Even if it was the case, the value Snowmass Village receives from the authority is so much more than it could ever provide by itself.
I would urge voters to examine the combined entity and make their minds up on which direction they would like to see it go. If you believe as I do, that we are in the best hands we have ever been, then you should vote to continue with the leadership that has made all of this happen.
John Young
Old Snowmass