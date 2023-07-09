Editor:
As a business owner (Midland Shoe) in downtown Basalt for 30 years, I have a few thoughts on the Midland Avenue streetscape.
First off, yes, I am for all the infrastructure improvements, as ugly as the process is. I started giving input well over a year ago when the town was asking for it. A year ago and more, not a month or two ago.
I am personally sick of my backed-up toilet over the years. Come deal with that little piece of "charming" for me the next time that happens.
I have no real way to water or have any meaningful flowers for summer unless I carry buckets of water through my store to water them. That can be a messy process, but oh-so charming.
I have an older clientele that sometimes has a very difficult time maneuvering the step up into my store, and just ask someone like Amanda Boxtel how it is maneuvering her wheelchair into and out of some of our establishments entrances, very ADA charming.
Come deal with all the charming black ice in our charming parking places in winter where I hear story after story of people slipping and falling.
And parking will never be charming in old Western towns. As long as we continue our love affair with cars, we will have parking issues. Guess you will have to park a few blocks away and enjoy a walk; you love to hike the charming mountains anyway!
Tracy Bennett
Basalt