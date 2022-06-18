Editor:
An Aspen newspaper should comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable. By firing Andrew Travers, The Aspen Times demonstrates it prefers to afflict the afflicted and comfort the comfortable.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
