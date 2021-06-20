Editor:
June 19 marks the commemoration of Juneteenth. We should all celebrate the day slavery finally ended in America and recognize the sacrifice of so many who contributed to that great triumph.
The Republican Party was founded principally to oppose slavery. It was the first Republican elected as president, Abraham Lincoln, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. The Civil War raged on, and slavery effectively ended only with the advance of the Union Army. On June 19, 1865, U.S. Army Gen. Gordon Granger reached Texas with the news that the Civil War had ended and all slaves were free.
At the war’s end, the Republican majority in Congress spearheaded the passage of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which forbade slavery in all the states and territories of the U.S.. The Republican Party continued to fight to protect African Americans in the difficult period after the Civil War.
Juneteenth has been primarily celebrated in African-American communities. It is now becoming a nationally recognized commemoration. The U.S. Senate just passed a bill to make Emancipation Day, June 19, a federal holiday. It is certainly a holiday that Republicans can justly celebrate.
Thomas J. Baker
Pitkin County GOP chairman