Editor:
OK, I do not know why there has been so much talk about e-bikes, but man do I feel bad for people who are writing to the paper about thinking they belong more on the roads and bike paths because they are pedaling.
Look, the world is burning down, so the more that e-bikes are rented — which I have read is a problem — fewer cars are using the road, which is what we need. I am so sorry that some people feel entitled to their single-track trails and are getting passed by younger kids.
However, your generation gave us a planet that is a lot worse than when y'all took it over from your parents, so we are just trying our best with what we were given. Maybe if your generation did anything to save this planet, kids wouldn't be riding e-bikes — which sounds like your dream — but instead, we were given a situation where we seem to be screwed either way.
Why does your generation feel like they are entitled to everything? Have y'all not done enough? Do y'all not own enough? Your generation has completely failed us, so please stop complaining about “too many bikes on my single-track.”
You and your generation have absolutely destroyed this planet, so please forgive the younger kids for wanting to ride bikes. Also, this has nothing to do with e-bikes and the fact that you're somehow discriminating against young people and e-bikes is laughable.
Perrin Williams
Snowmass Village