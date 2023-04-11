Editor:
I have long suspected, and it has now been confirmed, that Garfield County is being run by a group of morons. For the GarCo commissioners to voice approval of the Uinta Railway scheme to run up to 320,000 barrels per day of toxic waxy crude oil through Rifle, Silt, New Castle and Glenwood Springs on its way to Gulf Coast refineries is unconscionable.
They say that GarCo is “oil and gas country.” Well this oil is being pumped out of the ground in Utah. GarCo residents will receive zero financial benefit and all the risks if there is a derailment. This does nothing for the quality of life for Garfield County. This is nothing but bowing down to untrammeled corporate greed.
I hope the voters of GarCo remember this at the next election. And I can already hear the three guys huffing and puffing about another “elitist” opinion from Pitkin County. OK, sure. Guilty as charged.
Jim McPhee
Aspen