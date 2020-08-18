Editor:
The ASE Visioning Process — to determine the future of our airport — was a kangaroo court. Speakers and "experts" were handpicked by pro-expansion advocates. Jon Peacock, county manager, controlled much of what was allowed to be said. He has a masters in public administration, not in aviation, yet he monopolized the conversations in the Technical Work Group and Vision Committee, often holding forth on topics he is not qualified to address. We who attended as concerned volunteers were not allowed to ask questions or have our own experts — who held differing views — speak.
I had prepared a succinct summary of not-yet-heard information regarding safety and pollution at the Airport. I was allowed only three minutes. What an insult. I charted FAA data on flight operations at Aspen Airport, obtained a professional engineering report on air pollution, collected direct quotes from senior pilots and airport designers. I have airplane crash data compiled by those on scene, documentation from aviation experts on the remaining life of CRJ-700 airframes. All facts are attributed to reliable, named sources — unlike much of the unsubstantiated mis-information flung about during the ASE process.
It was disgraceful that the commissioners allowed only three minutes of comment from those who had prepared documented information. Then they ended the meeting two hours early! Why didn't they let those of us who needed more time have more time? Tell your commissioners that they are obliged to listen to the truth — even when inconvenient.
Ellen Anderson
Aspen