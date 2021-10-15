Editor:
A yes vote on ballot question 2A is a vote for the artistic and cultural vibrance of Aspen.
The arts are happening all around us, but this takes commitment and resources. Thanks to grant support through the city of Aspen, Aspen Words recently installed Little Free Libraries throughout town, Aspen Film hosted free drive-in screenings and Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s Folklórico program provides free dance instruction for youth.
These are just a few examples of the community-centered programs made possible through the RETT. The current $100,000 cap on annual grant funding hasn’t changed since the original ordinance more than four decades ago. Passage of 2A would enable a broader number of recipients to receive funding and expand their reach to locals, all without increasing taxes.
A city with vibrant arts offerings, job opportunities, and cultural institutions like the Red Brick Center were all critical factors in my decision to put down roots in Aspen and will also be vital to my decision to raise a family here. The arts have a positive impact on mental health and academic performance, providing youth with self-confidence and creative skills.
I’ve seen the benefit of arts education firsthand through Aspen Words’ Youth Poetry Project. One participant said: “Writing has helped me express my depression, anxiety and trauma. It has helped me share my story in a better way and has become a big coping skill.”
Yes on 2A is a renewed commitment to arts education and an investment in the cultural fabric of Aspen.
Caroline Tory
Aspen