Editor:
The Woody Creek Caucus was formed, at the request of Pitkin County, to provide elected officials with recommendations and policies formulated by people who are most directly affected. The caucus wrote its master plan to articulate these concerns and has regularly updated the plan to remain current.
The master plan is to be considered as one of the primary advisory documents in the development of county laws, rules and regulations. The caucus has no authority or power to make policy for the county. It exists solely to advise the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners in making just laws and policies.
The caucus has been steadfast and consistent for several decades in its support for no increased density at Phillips Trailer Park. The proposed dramatic increase in density at the trailer park (from the existing 40 units to 70-90 total) is incompatible with the desire of the Woody Creek Caucus to preserve the quality of life in our rural residential community. There are currently 93 residential units in our built-out zoning on Lower River Road; 18 of them are in a multi-family complex, 40 are single-family affordable units at Phillips and 35 are single-family residences.
The proposed development of additional housing at Phillips (a 75-125% increase over the existing unit count) would fundamentally change the character of the neighborhood; greatly increase traffic on a narrow, winding and bike-friendly road; create sprawl; and eliminate open space and agricultural land much needed by the large herds of elk migrating through Woody Creek. Recognizing the importance of the Woody Creek corridor, the former Dart Ranch was conserved in perpetuity as elk habitat by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Unrelenting growth throughout the county, without mitigating for affordable housing, is a problem to be solved within the urban boundary, not in rural residential communities such as Woody Creek. Building more affordable housing is growth with all the associated impacts. Woody Creek has been close to being built out for decades, with redevelopment being the game, almost entirely.
Bill Dinsmoor
Woody Creek Caucus moderator