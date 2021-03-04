Editor:
Common Ground: a basis of mutual interest or agreement. Accusations of NIMBY-ism, elitism and snobbishness have been unfairly lobbed at the neighbors who live around 1020 E. Cooper for their reluctance to blindly accept a large affordable housing complex on that non-conforming, exceedingly narrow, historic lot. HPC itself has ruled that the project is too large for the historic resource.
So, where can we find common ground? Like most Aspen neighborhoods, this one contains many full-time locals and workers (and some wannabe’s). Like most Aspenites, this neighborhood overwhelmingly supports an affordable housing project on that lot.
Like everyone from everywhere, these neighbors love Aspen and its history and like and respect the people who live and work here. Like most humans, these neighbors deserve that same respect and kindness. And here’s something else we can probably agree on – truth matters.
The current plans for 1020 simply don’t fit that property, but neighbors support a plan for a smaller version that does. However, in order to maximize his profits and perhaps house his own employees – and to the detriment of most involved –- the 1020 E. Cooper developer (also a 1A developer), with help from high-powered attorneys, seemingly wants to cram dozens of adults into tiny bedrooms, in tiny units on that tiny lot.
The historic resource will suffer as will the future residents and current neighborhood. Can we all agree to use our common sense – and find common ground – to say this isn’t okay in 2021?
Tiffany Smith
Aspen