Editor:
If you have been following the unfolding story over the Uvalde massacre, there is a controversy over keys for the classroom locks. There are several models of “classroom” locks available. These have been available for many years, well before classroom shootings. One common style is for a key lock in the hall and just a knob inside that will open the door temporarily. This seems to be the Uvalde model. This model preserves egress in case of fire, medical issues or discipline problems. The outside lock can be locked or left unlocked. They now think this was unlocked at Uvalde. This is a lot more convenient for teachers, especially in the lower grades.
A second model classroom lock requires a key on both sides.
This shooting is so distressing in so many ways. We know by common sense and by the countries of UK, Canada, New Zealand and Australia that stopped their shootings by banning such guns. Our guns are the problem. The U.S. has far more guns per capita than any other similar country in the world. No one else has our problems. Ban them like we did before.
Right-wing politics is now taking the country to actual fascism. The violence against government people at all levels is very much like the rise of Hitler and the Brown Shirts. “Vote right and die!”
Patrick Hunter
Carbondale