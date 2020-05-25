Editor:
The press reports on Trump without filters. Trump does the same with the press. Trump is a good counterpuncher. Without acknowledgment of his legitimacy, the press is taking cues from his opposition. It’s human nature. Common sense is its casualty. The press is reactionary and is incapable of critical, independent, strategic thinking. Observe successes and emulate them:
Look at the four deaths in Hong Kong with almost as many people as New York City that has had over 20,000 deaths. Look at Sweden that only locks down high-risk groups.
Isn’t it common sense that free testing be available to all? Call it socialized medicine. It underscores the point that we are all healthier if everyone is, and it makes the data more reliable. For example, say the virus is more widespread than now reported. It would make the current death rate more like a regular flu. It would not be a big deal.
Only 7% of Americans have been tested while adding to our debt to China by printing trillions in borrowed “lockdown” money. That’s upside down. That is a big deal. We should be investing in 100% testing while working on virtual vaccines, as dictated by the genome, to open successfully soon.
The last thing we should do is become our own worst enemy. Common sense says we should observe, record and follow the collective data as it dictates, as it comes … and the press should be in accord.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction