Editor:
I thought Mick Ireland’s column (“Aspen is dead. Long live Aspen.” May 2) was one of the most disappointing and one-sidedly negative columns I have ever read. Not everything he wrote was off base, but the disdain he now has for Aspen is obvious.
Aspen is not perfect and certainly has a number of challenges that the community is facing. On the other hand, Aspen continues to be an incredibly special place. Aside from all of the amazing outdoor marvels we have, I can’t think of another community of our size that has a more vibrant cultural center than we do. In addition, the nonprofit community, predominantly funded by the generosity of Aspenites (including some “wannabe locals”), stepped up during COVID like no other community I know. For example, the ACF COVID relief fund raised and distributed more funds than any comparable organization in the state. Lastly, while worker housing continues to be a challenge with incremental investment required, we should also recognize that this community already has the largest per capita working housing stock in the state.
Aspen has real work to do on a number of fronts; I’m certainly not disputing that. But if Aspen has changed so much that it has become so disdainful for some to live here, there is no rule that says one has to continue to live here. People change; communities change.
Bret Hirsh
Aspen