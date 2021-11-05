Editor:
Thank you to the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners’ decision to support the Pandora’s ski area expansion. This is clearly a community benefit given the SkiCo’s willingness to limit development, provide increased safety for all skiers by patrolling potentially dangerous and accessible terrain and spreading out the skiers on Aspen Mountain.
The Aspen Skiing Co., in my opinion, has been a great community contributor, partner to businesses and local organizations and a leader in many important issues for the Aspen community. They deserve our support.
Chuck Frias
Aspen