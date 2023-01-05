Editor:
I really hope that the important intentions of the Airport Advisory Board are realized this year. As a citizen who was involved with the initial process of determining recommendations for the airport via ASE Vision, I felt like the recommendations ultimately did not reflect what the majority of the community feels — yes to upgrading the terminal and a big fat no to runway expansion.
Instead, a few loud voices ended up influencing the final recommendations. I love the idea of the Airport Advisory Board, and I love that there are people on the board that, I feel, have the local community’s best interests at heart (environment, noise, pollution, safety). Despite the fact that the county could, at any time, do whatever it wants at the airport without all of this community input, I remain skeptical that the board will be able to steer away from runway expansion, even if it seems like it’s not necessary. The airplane style and pressure from the FAA to expand were two factors that played heavily into the final recommendations of the ASE Vision and those factors seem not to be as important now compared to four years ago.
Reminds me a bit of the “necessary” development of 1A in order to satisfy the FIS. Eye roll.
Best wishes to the Airport Advisory Board and my advice is to make the meetings as accessible and public as possible if you want community input and buy-in.
Kate Spencer
Aspen