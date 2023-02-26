Editor:
Sour grapes make good whine. Candidates for city council admit getting interested in local issues and politics during our moratorium and election about escalating and damaging construction and STR activity overwhelming our community. They claim no one listened to them. The fact is they were listened to and the majority of the community didn’t agree with them per clear election results.
I’ve listened and heard a lot of references to that election, how the group that established Aspen Deserves Better, stinging like a Red Ant after losing big, and how it related to their businesses and out of town interests.
The perceived need for more, while promoting excessive development will continue to cause substantial harm to our environment and community. Over 1,000 construction sites in Aspen (pop. 7,000) are more than Arvada (pop. 120,000) per staff. Construction and demolition generate significant stress, air, noise, sight and litter pollution. About a third of our traffic and 58% of the material filling our landfill, shortening its life to less than 10 years. They cry more! When too much is never enough, that’s greed. What do the rest of us have that they don’t? Enough!
As a 40-year resident, I’ve known Torre for decades and appreciate his deep passion, experience and knowledge, needed more than ever. He and Skippy made mistakes, including Centennial ownership and rental inaction. But, most importantly, they’re about community over commodity. Vote Torre and Skippy to protect our community from growing selfishness, excess and greed.
Erik Skarvan
Aspen